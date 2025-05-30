Domino Data Lab Named A Visionary For Second Consecutive Year In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Data Science And Machine Learning Platforms

Domino continues to differentiate with enterprise-grade AI governance, hybrid cloud orchestration, and generative AI innovation - trusted by the most regulated industries

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI Platform trusted by the largest AI-driven companies, has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. This marks the second consecutive year that Domino has been recognized as a Visionary. The Magic Quadrant Report evaluated 16 vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, with Domino being positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant amongst other vendors.

For Domino, this consistent recognition underscores the company's role as a strategic partner for highly regulated enterprises navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape. We believe it signals sustained market momentum and a reliable, forward-looking, trusted approach used consistently by customers to solve the most complex life sciences, financial services, public sector, and insurance challenges.

"Enterprises trust Domino to move faster, reduce risk, and deliver real-world AI impact," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino Data Lab. "In our opinion, the Gartner recognition of Domino as a Visionary for the second year running reinforces what our customers already know: we help them cut time to AI value, streamline governance, and scale mission-critical AI."

Validated Innovation and Strategic Relevance



To the company, this milestone marks a significant step in Domino's track record of anticipating enterprise AI needs - from open architecture and hybrid infrastructure to governance and cost control. As enterprises scale AI amidst rising regulatory and operational risks, Domino's strengths in MLOps, rigorous control over AI quality, and FinOps help teams move from pilot to production with confidence. Trusted by leaders in life sciences, financial services, and the public sector - and rated 4.5/5 on Gartner Peer InsightsTM (as of 08 May 2025 based on 124 ratings) - Domino is the strategic choice for regulated enterprises seeking to lead with innovation and future-proof their AI investments.

Continuous Innovation Across the AI Lifecycle



Since its 2024 recognition, Domino has introduced a series of breakthrough platform capabilities, reinforcing its differentiation as the only unified system for developing and governing AI across any infrastructure:



Domino Governance – The industry's first built-in governance solution that automates policy enforcement and evidence collection throughout the AI lifecycle, reducing validation timelines by up to 70% for use cases like model risk management and statistical computing in life sciences.



Support for NVIDIA NIMTM microservices – Enables seamless deployment of GenAI workloads with enhanced performance and built-in governance across hybrid environments.



Domino Volumes for NetApp ONTAP (DVNO) – Delivers fast, compliant access to enterprise data across clouds and on-premises systems, cutting AI data processing time by up to 50% while preserving full traceability.

Model deployment to Amazon SageMaker – Gives AI teams greater flexibility to run inference workloads cost-effectively in public cloud environments without leaving the Domino platform.

These capabilities are integrated within the Domino Nexus architecture, which provides a unified control plane across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. With this flexibility, global enterprises can run AI wherever data resides - enabling performance, compliance, and cost efficiency at scale.

Trusted by the Most Regulated Enterprises

Domino continues to expand its footprint in sectors such as life sciences, financial services, insurance, and the public sector, where auditability, compliance, and data locality are mission-critical. Over the past fiscal year, Domino Cloud's annual recurring revenue in the life sciences grew by more than 12X, driven by rapid adoption of its managed SaaS solution that supports GxP, HIPAA, and other regulatory standards.

Access the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner clients can access the full 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms at:

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, 28 May 2025, Afraz Jaffri Et Al.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI Platform provides an integrated experience encompassing model development, MLOps, collaboration, and governance. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino .

SOURCE Domino Data Lab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED