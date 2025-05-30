Digital Radiography Systems Market Set For 4.2% Growth, Fueled By AI & Portability (20242031) Datam Intelligence
Digital Radiography Systems Market
The digital radiography systems market is growing at 4.2% CAGR through 2031, driven by AI integration, portability, and healthcare digitization trends.Digital radiography is transforming diagnostics with AI-powered, portable imaging solutions driving steady global growth through 2031 at a 4.2% CAGR” - DataM IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview
The Digital Radiography Systems Market is experiencing consistent growth, expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. The adoption of digital radiography (DR) technologies is surging due to their ability to deliver high-quality images rapidly, with lower radiation exposure and streamlined workflows. As healthcare facilities worldwide prioritize efficient diagnostics, DR systems are becoming essential tools in modern medical imaging, replacing traditional film-based and computed radiography systems.
Market Drivers
Rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases
Technological advancements such as AI integration in radiographic imaging
Increasing preference for portable and wireless DR systems
Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
Reduced operating and maintenance costs compared to analog systems
Favorable government policies encouraging digital healthcare transformation
Market Key Players
Prominent companies shaping the digital radiography systems market include:
GE HealthCare
Fujifilm Medical Systems
Hologic, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Shimadzu Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Carestream Health Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Boston Imaging
Siemens Healthineers
These players are driving innovation by launching AI-powered diagnostic solutions, expanding their product portfolios, and forming strategic collaborations to increase their global footprint.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Computed Radiography
Direct Radiography
By Portability:
Fixed Systems
Portable Systems
By Application:
Orthopedic Imaging
Dental Imaging
Oncology Imaging
Cardiovascular Imaging
Chest Imaging
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Latest News of USA
January 2024: Siemens Healthineers introduced a cloud-integrated digital radiography solution for remote diagnostics.
March 2024: GE HealthCare unveiled a portable DR system optimized for emergency and trauma care units.
June 2024: Hologic, Inc. began clinical trials on a DR platform with enhanced breast imaging capabilities
Latest News of Japan
February 2024: Canon Medical Systems Corporation launched an AI-powered mobile DR system for use in disaster response.
April 2024: Shimadzu Corporation partnered with Japanese hospitals to deploy DR units with integrated machine learning analytics.
August 2024: Fujifilm Medical Systems upgraded its DR product line with improved ergonomics for elderly care facilities.
Key Developments
GE HealthCare released an AI-driven DR system with real-time image optimization.
Siemens Healthineers launched a new cloud-compatible digital imaging suite.
Fujifilm introduced pediatric-friendly DR equipment with ergonomic designs.
Canon Medical expanded its DR production facility in Japan.
Hologic unveiled an advanced DR unit focusing on women's health imaging.
Conclusion
The digital radiography systems market is evolving rapidly, fueled by the global shift toward smarter, faster, and safer diagnostic technologies. With advancements in artificial intelligence, improved system mobility, and increasing awareness of radiation safety, healthcare providers are increasingly opting for digital solutions. As leading players continue to innovate and expand their offerings, digital radiography is set to remain a cornerstone of diagnostic imaging, empowering better patient outcomes across the globe.
