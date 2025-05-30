Real-World Deployments Signal AI Healthcare Is Ready For Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire)ofrecently highlighted new research from, where AI models were able to predict cancer survival outcomes based on facial images-an example she cited as evidence that healthcare could become AI's most transformative use case . Industry forecasts support that trajectory, withestimating that the global AI healthcare market will grow from roughly $11 billion today to $188 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 37%.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ), in collaboration with Ainnova Tech , is quietly building a foothold in the emerging field of predictive diagnostics. Its Vision AI platform is designed to identify disease markers at the earliest possible stage-sometimes before outward symptoms emerge-by leveraging artificial intelligence in combination with clinical data. In its latest move, Avant disclosed plans to integrate a patented technology that targets early-stage dementia detection, signaling an intentional broadening of its preventive care focus.

The proposed tool uses proprietary algorithms alongside hardware and a five-minute blood test to flag dementia-associated risk factors well in advance of standard clinical methods. Avant is weighing both licensing and acquisition options for the technology, with global rights under consideration. Either route would strengthen the company's position in the neurodegenerative care space and complement its broader push into chronic illness screening. By expanding its platform's range without departing from its central thesis-early, accessible intervention- Avant is quietly aiming to reshape how and when critical conditions are first detected.

"This accessible, fast, and scalable solution is designed to support early intervention and targeted treatment strategies, with the ambition of reaching millions of patients globally in the coming years," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) . "Adding the early detection of dementia that this patented technology presents us would go a long way to making us a leader in the industry of early disease detection."

Vision AI is designed as a non-invasive platform that brings together retinal imaging, blood pressure readings, and routine lab data to generate personalized health assessments. Its core function is to estimate risk for common but often underdiagnosed chronic conditions-helping clinicians make earlier, more informed decisions with minimal burden on the patient.

By analyzing just two retinal images and a short set of vital signs, the system runs four proprietary algorithms trained on more than 2.3 million clinical records. These algorithms evaluate indicators linked to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, liver fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease. The technology's lightweight, modular design is intended to keep costs low while enabling use across a wide range of clinical settings-including those with limited access to specialist care.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vargas in a previous statement . "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

Alongside its dementia screening initiative, Avant is progressing toward a full acquisition of Ainnova Tech , its current development partner. The two firms are already operating under a shared entity- Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) -and a completed merger would align leadership, simplify corporate structure, and create a more efficient framework for navigating regulatory milestones. A key FDA pre-submission meeting is scheduled for July , making the timing of this integration especially relevant. Internally, management views the consolidation as a strategic lever to accelerate U.S. market access while continuing to support ongoing deployments in international pilot programs.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

While many AI-driven diagnostic platforms remain confined to controlled pilots or lab settings, Avant's Vision AI is already operating in live clinical environments across Latin America . Active deployments in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil are generating real-world data on safety, performance, and clinical usability-insights that are feeding directly into iterative improvements across the platform.

Longer term, the company aims to unify a growing range of diagnostic tools under a single, streamlined system capable of delivering early-stage health insights from basic, non-invasive inputs. Backed by global platform rights through AAC , and supported by detection sensitivity levels reported above 90% in research cited by the NIH , Vision AI is quietly shaping into a scalable solution with potential utility across both developed and underserved healthcare systems.

With dementia screening now entering the pipeline and additional modules under evaluation, Avant appears to be transitioning from early validation to broader execution-laying the groundwork for international expansion and a future U.S. launch.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM ) has reached a major milestone , having supported close to 1,500 research projects since its founding in 2015. These efforts include around 1,000 biopharma partnerships and nearly 500 provider-led initiatives using Tempus' diagnostics, datasets, and modeling tools. The company's biological modeling lab alone has contributed to over 60 research projects focused on therapy selection and drug discovery.

"From day one at Tempus , our mission has been to empower researchers with the data and insights they need to drive better outcomes," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus . "We have made significant progress toward that goal by delivering at a scale few others have achieved."

With one of the largest libraries of multimodal data in healthcare, Tempus continues to scale its impact through AI-driven precision medicine.

An independent safety board has endorsed the continuation of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BTAI ) pivotal Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home trial evaluating BXCL501 for agitation tied to bipolar disorders or schizophrenia.

"We are pleased with the favorable DSMB meeting outcome and are excited about the upcoming data readout for our first at-home trial with BXCL501," said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics . "Results are intended to help support a potential sNDA submission for label expansion of IGALMI® in the at-home setting - a sizeable unmet medical need given there are no FDA -approved therapies for bipolar or schizophrenia-related agitation in this environment."

The fully enrolled trial involves over 200 patients who self-administer treatment during agitation episodes, with safety data tracked over 12 weeks. More than 150 participants have already received multiple doses. Topline results are slated for release in the third quarter of 2025 and may inform a future regulatory submission.

Three subsidiaries under Healwell AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCPK: HWAIF) and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF ) have been selected as winners in Canada Health Infoway's 2025 Vendor Innovation Program, making up nearly half of the total awardees. The selected projects-Pentavere, Intrahealth, and OceanMD-are focused on real-world interoperability solutions that improve clinical workflows and enhance access to actionable patient data.

"Intrahealth and Pentavere's recognition through the Vendor Innovation Program demonstrates the tremendous impact HEALWELL companies are having in the digital health landscape," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL . "Both companies are at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery with innovative solutions that enhance data-driven care coordination, streamline workflows, and empower clinicians to deliver better patient outcomes."

Each initiative will be deployed across multiple provinces and settings, including rural and Indigenous communities.

"We are incredibly proud to see OceanMD, as part of WELLSTAR , recognized for its innovation in improving healthcare outcomes through digital technologies," said Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR - a subsidiary of WELL Health that focuses on digital health innovation and owns OceanMD, one of the three selected projects in the Vendor Innovation Program. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work our team is doing in transforming patient care, and we are excited to see the impact this will have in clinical settings across Canada."

This recognition highlights both companies' leadership in advancing digital healthcare infrastructure in Canada.

