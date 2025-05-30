Image Analysis Group And Picture Health Partner To Advance AI-Driven Imaging Endpoints In Oncology Clinical Trials

Oncology Trials with AI Imaging Biomarkers

Companies will provide enhanced tools for early response detection, smarter patient stratification, and the prediction of oncology treatment outcomes.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Image Analysis Group (IAG) , a globally recognized imaging clinical research organization (iCRO) known for its deep medical expertise and cutting edge AI-powered trial solutions, and Picture Health , a leader in AI imaging biomarkers to accelerate oncology clinical development, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the development and adoption of advanced imaging technologies in clinical research trials.“Partnering with Picture Health aligns perfectly with our mission to harness the power of AI and imaging for precision clinical trials,” said Dr. Olga Kubassova, President and CEO of IAG.“By integrating our industry-leading platform DYNAMIKATM with Picture Health's impactful imaging biomarkers, we can deliver deeper insights and accelerate the development of life-changing oncology therapies.”Together, the companies will provide life science organizations and healthcare providers with enhanced tools for early response detection, smarter patient stratification, and the prediction of oncology treatment outcomes.This collaboration will combine IAG's international expertise in planning, executing, and managing clinical trials that rely on traditional and AI-driven endpoints and its proprietary cloud-based platform, DYNAMIKA, with Picture Health's multimodal AI biomarkers that integrate advanced radiomics and pathomics to extract biologically interpretable, predictive insights from standard-of-care imaging using its PxTM Platform.“At Picture Health, we're transforming how imaging is used in clinical trials.” said Trishan Arul, Co-founder and CEO of Picture Health“Collaborating with IAG enables us to integrate our multimodal AI biomarkers with their expertise in clinical trial imaging, creating a seamless experience for our clients both in clinical and real-world settings.”The partnership will allow Picture Health and IAG to:●Leverage AI and advanced imaging to improve early drug efficacy assessments in clinical trials.●Enable more efficient handling and analysis of large-scale imaging data across multi-center studies.●Support biotech and pharma companies with effective deployment of predictive analytics to ensure high-quality clinical trials.●Lower investment risk and accelerate the timeline for bringing new therapies to market.Both organizations share a commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to set new standards in medical imaging and data science for life science partners worldwide. For more information, visit Dr. Olga Kubassova and Trishan Arul at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 30, 2025, to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, IL.About Picture HealthPicture Health creates multimodal AI imaging biomarkers for precision oncology through its proprietary PxTM Platform, which integrates next-generation radiomics and pathomics. Its advanced and proprietary features classes–demonstrated in over 80 scientific publications–are biologically interpretable and capture key tumor properties and mechanisms including immune response and vascular complexity. Designed to work with routinely collected scans, the PxTM Platform enables custom prediction biomarker development without any additional tissue or testing. Picture Health partners with biopharma to improve patient characterization and enrichment, developing custom predictive biomarkers to unlock therapeutic insight and accelerate oncology drug development.About Image Analysis Group (IAG)Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a trusted partner to life sciences companies, combining deep expertise in medical imaging with the innovative power of its proprietary platform, DYNAMIKATM, to de-risk clinical development and accelerate the delivery of lifesaving therapies to patients. The IAG team designs and executes the imaging part of clinical trials that rely on radiological endpoints to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of new drug candidates. By using AI-powered endpoints and automating data management processes, with IAG you accelerate start-up and database lock, gain real-time visibility on trial progress, ensure clean data for regulatory submissions, and maximize patient recruitment speed. For nearly 20 years, the IAG team has helped reduce investment risk and accelerate study outcomes in over 700 trials, empowering biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors to make data-driven decisions with confidence.Dr Olga Kubassova and Trishan Arul will be available during ASCO for interviewsMedia ContactsBrittany KearnsPhone: 571-271-7211Email: ...

