Appclonex Launches Fully-Featured Coinpayments Clone Script
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AppcloneX, a well-known name in blockchain and fintech innovations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, a fully-featured CoinPayments Clone Script.
This white-label solution enables entrepreneurs to build a secure, scalable, and feature-rich crypto payment gateway platform with ease and speed.
“With our CoinPayments Clone Script, businesses can quickly launch their crypto payment gateway effortlessly while ensuring top-notch security and smooth user experiences," said Mr. Santhosh Kumar, CEO of AppcloneX.
Key Features of AppcloneX's CoinPayments Clone Script
User Features
Multi-Currency Wallets:
Store, send, and receive 2,000+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.
Seamless Payments:
Quick and secure transactions with real-time confirmations.
Mobile-Optimized Interface:
Fully responsive design for smooth access across devices.
Real-time view: Users can see real-time values before confirming transactions by displaying live conversion rates.
Merchant Features
Integration Plugins:
Ready-made plugins for WooCommerce, Magento, Shopify, and more.
Merchant Tools:
Includes payment buttons, invoice generation, and POS support.
Real-Time IPN:
Instant payment notifications for order tracking and status updates.
Revenue Management:
Transparent tracking of merchant earnings and withdrawal options.
Admin Features
Custom Fee Management:
Configure transaction fees and commissions for various services.
Robust Admin Dashboard:
Monitor users, transactions, and platform performance with advanced analytics.
Security Controls:
Manage KYC/AML compliance, wallet settings, and user access.
Dispute Management System:
Efficient tools to handle transaction conflicts between users and merchants.
Built-in Support Tools:
Integrated ticketing system for user queries and issue resolution.
The CoinPayments Clone Script is a great choice for startups that want to
launch their crypto payment gateway quickly and safely. It includes all the main functions and features of the original CoinPayments platform that are ideal for their growth.
This helps new businesses build a strong and easy-to-use crypto payment gateway that fits today's digital world.
With this launch, AppcloneX proves its commitment to delivering high-performance fintech solutions that are secure, affordable, and ready for global adoption!
For more details, visit our website or contact us via:
Whatsapp - +91 9677713864
Email - ....
About AppcloneX
AppcloneX is a premier blockchain and fintech solution provider, specializing in creating scalable, secure, and customizable script solutions for the digital economy. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and client satisfaction, AppcloneX delivers ready-to-deploy clone scripts that help businesses quickly establish a strong presence in the crypto space. From payment gateways to full-featured crypto platforms, the company empowers startups and enterprises to succeed in today's fast-paced digital landscape.
