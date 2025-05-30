Totalenergies-RGE JV To Supply 1 GW Of Renewable Energy To Singapore
The electricity will be delivered via a subsea interconnector jointly developed with Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI).
The project will be powered by a hybrid renewable facility in Riau Province, Indonesia, comprising a solar farm, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and a subsea cable.
A Co-Investment Agreement was signed in Jakarta on May 28, 2025, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The project aims to supply clean power to energy-intensive users in Singapore and support local industry in Indonesia, contributing to regional decarbonization goals.
