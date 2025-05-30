Avalara Launches Apis For End-To-End 1099 And W-9 Compliance Automation

DURHAM, N.C., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., a leader in modern tax compliance automation, today announced the launch of new APIs for its 1099 & W-9 solution . These APIs enable companies to seamlessly embed 1099 and W-9 compliance workflows into their existing ERP, accounting, ecommerce, or marketplace platforms - transforming manual, time-consuming processes into a streamlined, fully automated system.

With Avalara's 1099 & W-9 APIs, businesses can:



Collect W-9 forms from vendors

Validate Tax IDs against IRS databases

Confirm mailing addresses with U.S. Postal Service

Electronically file 1099 forms with the IRS and states Deliver recipient copies

-all from a single, centralized platform.

With Avalara's new API advances, businesses can automate even more of the end-to-end process to achieve greater time savings and more efficient resource allocation, directly from an ERP, accounting, ecommerce or marketplace platform. Here's how it works:

It all starts with a company's business platform: With Avalara's APIs, a business's ERP, accounting or other platform can transmit both requests for W-9s from vendors and payee data with instructions for processing their IRS forms to Avalara. These custom instructions determine whether to have Avalara match tax IDs with the IRS, validate recipient addresses, e-file to states, or other actions.

Avalara brings a business, associated vendors, and the IRS together: With a company's vendor and payee details securely in hand, Avalara's automated system executes the many time-consuming steps of W-9 and 1099 compliance on their behalf. The custom instructions originating in that company's ERP, accounting, ecommerce or marketplace platform determine each step of the compliance workflow.

Auto-delivery of IRS status updates: With Avalara's APIs controlling the flow of data, the status of a company's IRS filings can be transmitted all the way back to their business platform where everything began. They can program these status updates to trigger many potential actions in their system, such as text alerts or additional vendor communications.

Key features of Avalara 1099 & W-9 APIs include:



Avalara's on-demand 1099 & W-9 system: Avalara's APIs can receive vendor and payee details from a business's ERP or accounting platform at any time, day or night, triggering the single automated workflow that suits existing use cases.

One workflow for streamlined operations: For any business, but especially for complex enterprises where teams must collaborate, consolidating platforms into one workflow can maximize efficiency and minimize the costs of managing disparate applications.

No direct IRS engagement: Avalara 1099 & W-9 APIs allow for e-filing 1099s with the IRS without even creating a FIRE account. Avalara (approved by the IRS) handles the hard compliance work on a business's behalf. Improved accuracy and efficiency via automation: Manual data transfer processes are prone to errors. Even marginally improved processes, such as exporting and importing spreadsheets, can still leave room for unforced costly mistakes. Accounts payable professionals, for instance, struggle with transferring payee data between platforms. These risks and inefficiencies can be mitigated via Avalara's innovations in automating 1099 and W-9 compliance processes.

"Avalara files millions of 1099s with the IRS and state tax authorities each year on behalf of our customers," said Kevin Halverson, General Manager of Accelerator Businesses at Avalara . "Our new APIs offer customers increased flexibility to connect with their existing systems to fully automate their W-9 collection and 1099 filing, provide our technology partners with the ability to embed our services within their own offering, and demonstrate our commitment to expansion in the 1099 and W-9 compliance market."

Avalara 1099 & W-9 APIs are the latest solution born out of Avalara's ongoing investment into advanced compliance automation, helping customers and partners around the world accelerate digital tax compliance. To learn more about how your business can benefit from Avalara's 1099 & W-9 solutions, click here.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara to improve your compliance journey.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED