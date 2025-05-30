Mysize Inc. Appointed Borja Cembrero Saralegui As Chief Growth Officer To Accelerate Global Expansion And Circular Fashion Strategy

CEO and Co-Founder of Naiz Fit to Lead Growth Strategy and Innovation Across AI-Powered Retail Solutions

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ ), a global leader in AI-driven sizing solutions and omnichannel e-commerce platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Borja Cembrero Saralegui as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

As MySize enters its next phase of global growth and sustainability-driven innovation, the Company has appointed Borja Cembrero Saralegui who brings a proven track record in fashion-tech innovation, strategic growth, and AI deployment in retail. As co-founder and CEO of Naiz Fit-acquired by MySize in 2022-he played a pivotal role in scaling Naiz Fit's AI-powered sizing technology across more than 18 countries, helping global brands like Desigual and Canali reduce return rates, boost conversion, and deliver personalized shopping experiences.

In his new role as CGO, Cembrero will spearhead MySize's international expansion strategy, oversee potential partnership and M&A opportunities, and strengthen the Company's position as a category leader in AI-powered fashion & retail solutions.

"Borja is a proven innovator who has already demonstrated how AI and data can solve fashion's biggest challenges. With his leadership, we are doubling down on strategic growth, M&A, and scaling our circular fashion strategy with Percentil. I encourage investors to follow MySize closely - we're just getting started," said Ronen Luzon, Founder and CEO of MySize. "He has already proven the commercial value of AI in fashion retail. As CGO, we believe that he will be instrumental in driving accelerated growth, strategic innovation, and long-term shareholder value."

Cembrero joins the executive team at a pivotal moment, supported by potentially breakthrough technologies in virtual try-on, size personalization, smart data platforms and the recent announcement on entering the circular fashion segment through MySize's acquisition of Percentil, a leading managed marketplace for second-hand fashion. Recent innovations include the Integrated Virtual Try-On solution and Naiz Fit's Generative AI strategy unveiled at CES and NRF 2025.

"I'm honored to take on this role at such a transformative time for the company," said Borja Cembrero Saralegui. "MySize has unique technology, strong momentum, and a bold vision to redefine how fashion is experienced-online and offline. I look forward to building on this foundation to scale our impact worldwide."

As part of his expanded remit, Cembrero will also lead the development of growth-focused initiatives across MySize's SaaS portfolio and digital retail platforms, ensuring continued innovation and agility in evolving markets.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ ) is a global leader in AI-powered size recommendation and digital commerce platforms for the fashion industry. With solutions like MySizeID and Naiz Fit, and its expansion into circular fashion through Percentil, MySize helps retailers improve fit, reduce returns, and enhance the customer journey-online and offline.

