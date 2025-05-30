AG1 LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE INTO COSTCO, MARKING FIRST BRICK AND MORTAR EXPANSION

The leading global nutrition company will be available in over 600 Costco locations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AG1 , a leading global nutrition company, today announced its inaugural brick-and-mortar retail partnership with Costco. The announcement marks the brand's first major channel expansion into retail, and represents a commitment to increasing availability for customers beyond its direct-to-consumer business. The brand will offer AG1 40 count single-serve stick packs available to purchase at all Costco locations nationwide.

"This retail partnership marks a significant strategic milestone in our business," said Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer of AG1. " We've grown an incredible DTC business over the past 15 years, and it is time to expand access to the high quality daily foundation nutrition of AG1 to customers who prefer a physical retail experience. With Costco's commitment to quality and its unrivaled dedication to members and their experience, we're proud to take our first step onto shelves with them."

Since 2010, AG1 has been a global leader trusted by millions of people, from professional and Olympic athletes and world-renowned health experts to those just starting out on their health journey. AG1 is a comprehensive, research-backed foundational nutrition supplement that supports whole-body health that combines multivitamin and multi-mineral ingredients, whole food-sourced nutrients, and pre-and probiotics in one scoop. AG1 is an easy and effective way to start each day with foundational nutrients and gut health support. Additionally, AG1 is NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and health care practitioners. AG1 is also third party certified to be free from hundreds of herbicides, pesticides, and contaminants.

Retail expansion comes on the heels of momentous growth for the company. AG1 recently introduced AG1 Next Gen, the latest iteration of AG1 with four gold standard clinical trials, available exclusively on drinkag1. The brand also announced a $20 million commitment to ongoing research and discovery over the next three years. In July 2024, AG1 announced Kat Cole as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Cole continues to lead AG1's next phase of growth with global expansion, product innovation, raising the standard of quality and research in the supplement industry, and expanding to new channels.

AG1 (formerly Athletic Greens) is a global nutrition company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. The company's flagship product, AG1, is a research-backed daily health drink that combines a high-quality multivitamin, probiotic, and more into a single, powerful scoop. AG1 is NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and trainers. Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

