Oncohost Study Offers New Insights Into Resistance Mechanisms In Immunotherapy-Treated Lung Cancer Patients

Plasma proteomics analysis reveals hallmarks of treatment resistance, paving the way for personalized strategies in NSCLC immunotherapy

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision oncology through proteomics and AI, today announced the publication of a new study in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), titled "Decoding Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis of Plasma Proteomics and Therapeutic Implications."

The study provides a critical leap forward in understanding resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)-one of the most pressing challenges in oncology today. Through a comprehensive bioinformatic analysis of pretreatment plasma proteomic profiles from 272 NSCLC patients, researchers identified key biological processes associated with resistance and revealed therapeutic targets that could inform future precision treatment strategies.

"This study marks a pivotal step in our mission to equip oncologists with the tools and insights they need to make truly personalized treatment decisions" said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "By leveraging plasma proteomics and AI to decode the biology of resistance, we're not just uncovering barriers-we're transforming them into actionable clinical insights. This is the foundation of why PROphet® works: it detects resistance mechanisms and tumor-driven processes that impact treatment response. With PROphet®, we're enabling physicians to navigate complexity with confidence and deliver care that is as individualized as their patients."

The analysis focused on 388 resistance-associated proteins (RAPs) previously identified as part of OncoHost's proprietary PROphet® platform-an AI-powered, plasma proteomic-based decision-support tool. Researchers identified five distinct expression patterns when comparing between patients who benefit from ICI-based treatment, patients who do not, and healthy subjects, uncovering both immunologic and tumor-derived drivers of resistance. Notably, the study revealed that 17.5% of the RAPs identified are known drug targets, thereby reassuring that the RAPs are indeed involved in key resistance mechanisms on the one hand, while providing many novel potential targets for intervention on the other hand.

"We have previously reported the PROphet platform as a novel proteomic predictor for immunotherapy efficacy in NSCLC. In this paper we describe the rationale and cancer-related functions of these resistance associated proteins. The therapeutic implications are substantial and should facilitate personalized medicine approaches for our patients" said Dr. David Gandara, Medical Oncologist & clinical-translational researcher in lung cancer, Co-Director-Center for Experimental Therapeutics, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and Clinical Advisor at OncoHost.

The RAPs explored in the study offer potential utility beyond prediction-they may help direct future clinical trial designs and treatment selection based on individual patient biology. This could result in more effective use of existing immunotherapies, reduced exposure to ineffective treatments, and new opportunities for combination approaches tailored to resistance mechanisms. By extending the understanding of the underlying RAP biology, this new research strengthens the clinical rationale for incorporating plasma proteomics into routine treatment planning for NSCLC.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet® , is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLCTM test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit , or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

