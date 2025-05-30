From Where Launches To Empower Short-Term Rental Hosts With Curated Digital Storefronts

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Where, a new platform designed to help short-term rental hosts monetize their design sensibilities, officially launches. The service builds personalized digital storefronts for hosts and property owners at no charge, allowing guests to purchase the home goods and furniture featured in their rental spaces.

Many guests have found themselves asking, "Where is this from?" after a great stay. From Where answers that question with a seamless, one-stop shopping experience that connects travelers to the pieces they loved during their visit while allowing hosts to earn affiliate commissions.

Bridging the gap between hospitality and e-commerce, From Where offers a unique opportunity for hosts to showcase their style and for guests to bring a piece of their vacation experience home. The platform curates a selection of trusted and tested products, ensuring quality and consistency for consumers.

"We're really excited to share what we've built," said Nisha Franklin, co-founder of FromWhere. "From Where gives guests a way to shop the spaces they love, and at the same time, offers hosts a way to earn extra income by sharing the design choices they've already created."

Key Features:



Free Digital Storefronts

From Where handles the setup and design of each storefront, making it easy for hosts to get started while still giving them full control to edit and personalize their shop.

Broad Product Selection

The platform supports products from a wide range of retailers and brands, enabling hosts to feature both well-known labels and unique, boutique finds that reflect their property's individual style. Seamless, Human-Centered Support

With a dedicated team handling setup and providing ongoing support, From Where offers a streamlined experience that minimizes lift for hosts while ensuring each storefront is thoughtfully built and maintained.

From Where is now open for host sign-ups, guest browsing, and brand partnerships. The platform aims to revolutionize the short-term rental industry by turning every stay into a shopping experience.

For more information, visit FromWhere .

Follow @FromWhereFinds on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for vacation vibes and to see how From Where is changing the way people shop their stays.

Media Contact:

Kelly Howard

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

424-253-8635

From Where (FromWhere) is a Los Angeles-based startup that helps short-term rental hosts earn additional income by turning design choices showcased in their properties into digital storefronts. By connecting guests with the products they discover and enjoy during their stays, the platform transforms rentals into trusted retail experiences-benefiting hosts, guests, and brands alike.

SOURCE From Where

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED