Mostly Serious And JMARK Announce Strategic Investment To Enhance Services For The Region
"Our mission has always been to equip our region with the tools necessary to win in the digital world," said Jarad Johnson, CEO of Mostly Serious. "Partnering with JMARK accelerates that vision, bringing together top regional expertise to ensure our community remains at the forefront of AI adoption."
Tom Douglas, CEO of JMARK, emphasized, "Both our companies have a long history of driving innovation and guiding our clients through transformational changes. By deepening this partnership, we're not just enhancing technology-we're investing in people, empowering them to leverage AI in meaningful ways."
The alliance prioritizes a people-first approach held by both Mostly Serious and JMARK. Leveraging Mostly Serious' consulting division, Habitat Communication & Culture, to focus on change management and leadership development alongside technical implementation, we expect to accelerate advanced technology adoption and help businesses innovate through the coming years of change.
"This partnership is about more than just technology; it's about enhancing human potential," added Spencer Harris, PhD, President of Mostly Serious. "The opportunity to combine our experience building best-in-class websites and providing exceptional organizational development services with JMARK's 37-year history providing remarkable IT services means that our clients have access to nearly any expertise they might need."
To learn more, visit mostlyserious/partnership
About Mostly Serious
Founded in 2010, Mostly Serious is an award-winning digital agency and AI consultancy. The company's consulting division, Habitat Communication & Culture, specializes in strategic planning, leadership and management development programs, and human-centric AI adoption. Their clients include CoxHealth, Bass Pro Shops, AECI, and Mercy.
Contact: Jarad Johnson, [email protected] , 417-501-6552
About JMARK
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, JMARK delivers industry-leading IT managed services and cybersecurity solutions. With offices in Springfield and Tulsa, JMARK supports organizations across industries such as banking, healthcare, legal, and more. The firm maintains an exceptional client satisfaction rating and has been recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list.
Contact: Tom Douglas, [email protected] , 417-863-1700
SOURCE Mostly Serious
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment