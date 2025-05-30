Mostly Serious And JMARK Announce Strategic Investment To Enhance Services For The Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Collectively, these two organizations have already equipped thousands of professionals across more than 50 organizations with practical AI skills that deliver immediate productivity gains via the AI Quest program launched at JMARK's regional IT forum (JBITS).

"Our mission has always been to equip our region with the tools necessary to win in the digital world," said Jarad Johnson, CEO of Mostly Serious. "Partnering with JMARK accelerates that vision, bringing together top regional expertise to ensure our community remains at the forefront of AI adoption."

Tom Douglas, CEO of JMARK, emphasized, "Both our companies have a long history of driving innovation and guiding our clients through transformational changes. By deepening this partnership, we're not just enhancing technology-we're investing in people, empowering them to leverage AI in meaningful ways."

The alliance prioritizes a people-first approach held by both Mostly Serious and JMARK. Leveraging Mostly Serious' consulting division, Habitat Communication & Culture, to focus on change management and leadership development alongside technical implementation, we expect to accelerate advanced technology adoption and help businesses innovate through the coming years of change.

"This partnership is about more than just technology; it's about enhancing human potential," added Spencer Harris, PhD, President of Mostly Serious. "The opportunity to combine our experience building best-in-class websites and providing exceptional organizational development services with JMARK's 37-year history providing remarkable IT services means that our clients have access to nearly any expertise they might need."

To learn more, visit mostlyserious/partnership

About Mostly Serious

Founded in 2010, Mostly Serious is an award-winning digital agency and AI consultancy. The company's consulting division, Habitat Communication & Culture, specializes in strategic planning, leadership and management development programs, and human-centric AI adoption. Their clients include CoxHealth, Bass Pro Shops, AECI, and Mercy.

Contact: Jarad Johnson, [email protected] , 417-501-6552

About JMARK

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, JMARK delivers industry-leading IT managed services and cybersecurity solutions. With offices in Springfield and Tulsa, JMARK supports organizations across industries such as banking, healthcare, legal, and more. The firm maintains an exceptional client satisfaction rating and has been recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list.

Contact: Tom Douglas, [email protected] , 417-863-1700

SOURCE Mostly Serious