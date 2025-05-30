GIBO Launches Sparkrwa: A Dual-Purpose Platform For Tokenizing Narrative IP And Verifying Real-World Creative Assets
HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO ), a leader in digital content innovation, today announced the official launch of SparkRWA , a next-generation platform designed to tokenize inspirational IP -beginning with short film storylines and scripts-while also serving as a verification system for Real-World Assets (RWA) in the creative and collectible economy.
SparkRWA brings together two essential pillars of the new creator economy: the ability to transform raw inspiration into protected, monetizable digital assets, and the ability to authenticate and register physical creative items with traceable digital identities.
Transforming Stories into Recognizable Assets
SparkRWA offers a structured environment for storytellers, writers, and idea generators to:
-
Tokenize original story concepts, genres, and scripts as unique, timestamped IP records
Safeguard idea ownership and originality through digital verification
Enable visibility and collaboration across production pipelines, publishing platforms, or licensing networks
The platform is especially suited for creators involved in short dramas, episodic content, or mobile-first entertainment formats. It allows for instant locking of creative value at the ideation stage-long before full production.
Verifying Physical Creations in the Digital Space
In addition to intellectual property, SparkRWA functions as a digital registry and authentication hub for physical creative assets, including:
-
Figurines, collectibles, character models, and custom designs
Items tagged post-manufacture using NFC or QR codes
Proof of ownership and originality through hash-linked metadata
Once registered, these assets receive a verifiable digital twin , linking them to a creator's profile and enabling integration with marketplaces, events, and collaborative projects.
Key Features of SparkRWA
-
IP Tokenization Engine – Lock in ownership and authenticity of creative storylines, scripts, and media ideas
RWA Verification Layer – Register and verify physical collectibles or artworks with digital twins
Creator Portfolio Dashboard – Manage digital and physical assets in one place
Cross-Media Compatibility – Built to support content creators, collectors, and investors across visual art, writing, and character design
Future Expansion – Designed to expand into additional verticals such as music, design IP, and digital licensing
Empowering the Next Generation of Creative Value
SparkRWA positions itself as an essential tool for the next era of media and asset ownership-where ideas are valuable from the moment they are conceived, and physical collectibles gain new dimensions through verified digital identities.
By offering a scalable platform for both creative IP and RWA, SparkRWA bridges the traditional gap between imagination and investment.
About GIBO Holdings Limited
GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
