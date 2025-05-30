Nordic Fibreboard AS Unaudited Financial Report For The Q1 Of 2025
|€ thousand
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Fibreboards production and sales
|1,734
|1,949
|Real Estate Management
|1
|12
|TOTAL
|1,735
|1,961
Profit by business segments
|€ thousand
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|EBITDA by business units:
|Fibreboards production and sales
|(62)
|62
|Real Estate Management
|(21)
|(11)
|Group transactions
|(2)
|2
|TOTAL EBITDA
|(85)
|53
|Deprecation
|(132)
|(128)
|TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS
|(217)
|(75)
|Net financial cost
|(11)
|2
|NET PROFIT/LOSS
|(228)
|(73)
Nordic Fibreboard Ltd: Fibreboard production and sales
Fibreboard sales in Q1 2025 were € 1.73 million (Q1 2024: € 1.95 million). The sales volume of the largest market, Finland, was € 614 thousand in Q1 2025, which is € 58 thousand less than Q1 2024. Sales growth has increased in the Baltic market, where sales growth, compared to the same period last year, was € 110 thousand, total sales revenue € 633 thousand (Q1 2024: € 523 thousand). Compared to the same period last year, sales in the Q1 2025 to Africa have decreased and there were no sales to customers in Asia and the Middle East.
The EBITDA of the fibreboard segment for the Q1 2025 was a negative € 62 thousand, (Q1 2024: positive € 62 thousand). The net loss of the fibreboard segment for the Q1 2025 was € 204 thousand (Q1 2024: net loss € 63 thousand).
Fibreboard sales by geographical segments
|€ thousand
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|European Union
|1,639
|1,692
|Africa
|87
|167
|Asia
|0
|61
|Middle East
|0
|15
|Other regions
|8
|14
|TOTAL
|1,734
|1,949
Pärnu Riverside Development: Real Estate management
Pärnu Riverside Development owns property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. Rental income from property management was € 1 thousand in Q1 2025, (Q1 2024: € 12 thousand), the decreased in sales revenue was due to termination of rental agreements in the second half of 2024. The decision to terminate the rental agreements was due to the specific characteristics of the production building complex, which caused high communal costs, and which could not be covered by rental income.
The real estate management EBITDA for Q1 2025 were negative € 21 thousand and net loss was € 21 thousand (Q1 2024: EBITDA was negative € 11 thousand and net loss € 11 thousand).
Consolidated statement of financial position and cash flow statement
As of 31.03.2025 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 8.7 million (31.03.2024: 9.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.03.2025 were € 5.3 million (31.03.2024: € 4.8 million), of which the Group has payables of € 1.0 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: also € 1.0 million) and borrowings of € 3.8 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 3.3 million).
Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.3 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 1.1 million). Inventories were € 0.9 million as of 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 0.8 million). Fixed assets were € 6.4 million as of 31.03.2025 (€ 7.3 million as of 31.03.2024).
The Group's operating result in the Q1 2025 was negative cash flow of € 528 thousand (2024 Q1: negative € 9 thousand). The result of investment activities was positive cash flow of € 471 in Q1 2025, consisting of investments made in production assets amounting to € 64 thousand and real estate related investments amounting to € 4 thousand, as well as € 539 thousand obtained from the sale of financial assets (TPD shares) (2024 Q1: negative cash flow € 90 thousand). The cash inflow from financing activities in the Q1 2025 was € 84 thousand (2024 Q1: cash outflow € 98 thousand). Net cash flow result for Q1 2025 was a positive cash flow of € 27 thousand, (2024 Q1: cash outflow € 1 thousand).
OUTLOOK
Nordic Fibreboard Ltd
2025 continues to be challenging, especially in the construction sector. Nordic Fibreboard's largest export market is Finland, which accounts for over 30% of the company's total sales, and where the majority of sales are to the construction sector. Unfortunately, the Finnish market has not shown sales growth so far.
However, the company has made progress in the first quarter, signing cooperation agreements with several new customers for the supply of goods. Increasing its sales volumes will also be Nordic Fibreboard's main priority in 2025.
Despite the difficult economic environment, Nordic Fibreboard is looking to the future. The company plans to renew and improve its digital solutions and invest in the modernization of the factory's energy systems.
Pärnu Riverside development
At the beginning of 2025, the Suur-Jõe 48 property owned by Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ was divided based on the approved detailed plan and during land operations, which resulted in 10 separate properties, of which 5 properties are residential land (Admirali 1/3, Admirali 5/7, Admirali 9/11, Admirali 2/4/6 and Admirali 13/15), 1 commercial land (Suur-Jõe 48), 3 transport lands (Admirali street T1, T2 and T3) and 1 land for public buildings (Admirali tn.11A). In 2025, the design of roads and routes and buildings of the planned business and residential district will continue for the purpose of applying for building permits.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|€ thousand
|Income statement
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue
|1,735
|1,961
|EBITDA
|(85)
|53
|EBITDA margin
|(5%)
|3%
|Operating profit
|(217)
|(75)
|Operating margin
|(13%)
|(4%)
|Net profit/-loss
|(228)
|(73)
|Net margin
|(13%)
|(4%)
|€ thousand
|Statement of financial position
|31.03.2025
|31.03.2024
|Total assets
|8,722
|9,090
|Return on assets
|(3%)
|(1%)
|Equity
|3,388
|4,329
|Return on equity
|(7%)
|(2%)
|Debt-to-equity-ratio
|61%
|52%
|Share
|31.03.2025
|31.03.2024
|Last price (€)*
|0.85
|0.79
|Earnings per share (€)
|(0.21)
|(0.04)
|Price-earnings ratio
|(4.06)
|(22.57)
|Book value of a share (€)
|0.75
|0.96
|Market to book ratio
|1.13
|0.82
|Market capitalization, (th €)
|3,824
|3,554
|Number of shares (piece)
|4,499,061
|4,499,061
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS
|€ thousand
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|31.03.2024
|31.12.2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|80
|53
|6
|7
|Receivables and prepayments (Note 2)
|1,256
|571
|1,082
|534
|Inventories (Note 3)
|945
|624
|749
|728
|Total current assets
|2,281
|1,248
|1,837
|1,269
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment property (Note 4)
|2,384
|2,380
|2,269
|2,269
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
|0
|499
|547
|491
|Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 5)
|4,055
|4,122
|4,436
|4,475
|Intangible assets (Note 6)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Total non-current assets
|6,441
|7,004
|7,253
|7,236
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|8,722
|8,252
|9,090
|8,505
|
|
|
|
|
|Borrowings (Note 8)
|855
|1,111
|654
|556
|Payables and prepayments (Note 9)
|1,379
|788
|1,322
|756
|Short-term provisions (Note 10)
|16
|21
|15
|21
|Total current liabilities
|2,250
|1,920
|1,991
|1,333
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-term borrowings (Note 8)
|2,953
|2,613
|2,659
|2,659
|Long-term provisions (Note 10)
|94
|94
|111
|111
|Other long-term liabilities
|37
|9
|0
|0
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,084
|2,716
|2,770
|2,770
|Total liabilities
|5,334
|4,636
|4,761
|4,103
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11)
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Statutory reserve capital
|45
|45
|45
|45
|Retained earnings (loss)
|2,893
|3,121
|3,834
|3,907
|Total equity
|3,388
|3,616
|4,329
|4,402
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|8,722
|8,252
|9,090
|8,505
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|€ thousand
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue (Note 13)
|1,735
|1,961
|Cost of goods sold (Note 14)
|(1,608)
|(1,713)
|Gross profit (loss)
|127
|248
|
|
|
|Distribution costs (Note 15)
|(228)
|(226)
|Administrative expenses (Note 16)
|(111)
|(97)
|Other operating income (Note 18)
|0
|0
|Other operating expenses (Note 18)
|(5)
|(0)
|Operating profit (loss)
|(217)
|(75)
|
|
|
|Finance income (Note 19)
|40
|56
|Finance costs (Note 19)
|(51)
|(54)
|PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(228)
|(73)
|
|
|
|NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|(228)
|(73)
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share (Note 12)
|(0.05)
|(0.02)
|Diluted earnings per share (Note 12)
|(0.05)
|(0.02)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|€ thousand
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Operating profit (-loss)
|(217)
|(75)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation charge (Note 5; 6)
|132
|128
|Change in trade and other receivables (Note 2)
|(685)
|(548)
|Change in inventories (Note 3)
|(321)
|(21)
|Change in trade and other payables (Note 9)
|619
|566
|Change of provisions (Note 10)
|(5)
|(5)
|Cash generated from operations
|(477)
|45
|Interest payments (Note 8; 19)
|(45)
|(51)
|Net other financial income and expense
|(6)
|(3)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|(528)
|(9)
|
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Note 5; 6)
|(64)
|(90)
|Purchase of real estate investment (Note 4)
|(4)
|0
|Sales of financial assets (Note 7)
|539
|0
|Net cash used in investing activities
|471
|(90)
|
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Repayment of loans received (Note 8)
|(55)
|(52)
|Loans received from related parties (Note 8)
|140
|0
|Finance lease payments (Note 8)
|(6)
|(5)
|Change in overdraft (Note 8)
|5
|155
|Net cash (used in)/from financing activities
|84
|98
|
|NET CHANGE IN CASH
|27
|(1)
|OPENING BALANCE OF CASH
|53
|7
|CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH
|80
|6
