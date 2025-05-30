Noom Launches Free Menopause Education Hub In Partnership With Menopause Advocate Tamsen Fadal



Leveraging Noom's evidence-based behavior change program, the Menopause Education Hub provides vital guidance for women experiencing the hormonal transitions of menopause. Tamsen Fadal joins Noom as the brand's first-ever Official Menopause Awareness Advocate.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today announced its new Menopause Education Hub aimed at helping women navigate this life transition with tools and support developed in partnership with NYT bestselling author, podcaster and filmmaker Tamsen Fadal. The platform launches during National Women's Health Month, which each year encourages women of all ages to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

As menopause approaches, fluctuating hormone levels can negatively affect how the body metabolizes sugar and fat, and also cause more intense hunger signals-often leading to symptoms like mood changes, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and weight gain. In addition, women lose 3-8% of their muscle mass during menopause -even if diet and exercise habits stay the same.

The personalized content of Noom's Menopause Education Hub is designed to guide women throughout every step of this important life transition with support from compassionate coaches, clinicians and the community, covering topics including:



Common menopause symptoms

Menopause weight gain & nutrition

How to advocate for yourself & find the right doctor

Emotional & mental health

Relationships during menopause Self-care tips & healthy aging support



“The Menopause Education Hub will include stories from my own personal journey with menopause, tips on how to manage symptoms, advice on how to choose a doctor, talk to family and friends, plus so much more,” Fadal explains.“I've found magic in menopause, and I hope through these resources that Noom members will too.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

After more than three decades as a news anchor, Fadal pivoted her career toward women's advocacy when a sudden hot flash while anchoring the evening news changed the course of her life. Known as social media's“midlife mentor,” her groundbreaking documentary, The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause (PBS), and book, How To Menopause, Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim your Life and Feel Even Better Than Before (Hachette 2025), aim to help women in menopause who are looking for answers.

“For years, Tamsen's advocacy has driven forward policies that eliminate the stigma of menopause and help women feel empowered,” said Dr. Karen Mann, Medical Director of Noom.“Anchored by her stories, our Menopause Hub will provide a new platform of resources for women who often feel isolated and frustrated during this time of their lives, leveraging Tamsen's expertise and compassion to help them navigate this transition and ultimately feel like themselves again.”

In the coming months, Noom and Fadal will continue to partner on the development of additional resources for the Menopause Education Hub, including quarterly virtual screenings of The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, followed by live Q&A sessions with Fadal to foster open conversations and provide support for women navigating menopause.

