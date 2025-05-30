Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SEC Halts Binance Lawsuit, Boosting Crypto Market Freedom


2025-05-30 08:10:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission terminates its lawsuit against Binance, the world's top cryptocurrency exchange, on May 29, 2025, per a Washington, D.C. federal court filing.

This decision signals a regulatory shift under President Donald Trump's administration. It impacts businesses, investors, and global markets, prioritizing innovation amid oversight debates.

The SEC charged Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao in June 2023, alleging inflated trading volumes, misused customer funds, and weak controls. The agency claimed Binance, processing over $20 billion daily, violated securities laws as an unregistered exchange.

The $3.36 trillion crypto market watched closely. A 60-day pause in February 2025, driven by the SEC 's Crypto Task Force under Hester Peirce, preceded the dismissal.

The task force seeks clear digital asset rules, aligning with Trump's vision for a U.S. crypto hub. The filing cites“discretion and policy” for the dismissal.



Binance paid $4.3 billion in November 2023 to settle Department of Justice anti-money-laundering charges. Zhao, pleading guilty, served four months in prison and paid $50 million. Though no longer CEO, Zhao retains significant shareholder influence.
Trump's Pro-Crypto Shift
Trump's administration fuels this shift, appointing Paul Atkins, a deregulation supporter, as SEC Chairman. Trump established a Bitcoin reserve and pardoned crypto figures like Ross Ulbricht.

His family's World Liberty Financial secured a $2 billion Binance investment from Abu Dhabi's MGX in May 2025. This dismissal eases legal pressures on crypto firms, potentially cutting costs for Binance, serving 150 million users.

However, unresolved claims of fund mismanagement worry investors. Senator Elizabeth Warren critiques Trump's $2.5 billion Bitcoin stake via Trump Media & Technology Group, citing conflicts.

Globally, this move may push the EU's strict crypto regulations to soften or reinforce China's tight controls. The crypto market fell 1.71% on May 29, 2025, due to unrelated corrections. Similar pauses in Coinbase and Kraken cases suggest a broader trend.

The decision champions market freedom, spurring decentralized finance and stablecoin growth. Yet, vague rules risk fraud, as seen in the 2022 FTX collapse costing billions. The SEC clarifies this dismissal spares other cases, preserving some oversight.

This shift favors crypto giants like Binance, driving economic growth through deregulation. Still, it sparks debate over balancing innovation with accountability, shaping global business and investor trust.

