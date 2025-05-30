New Disney Collection From Green Pet Launches May 30 Featuring Cool Pet Pads
"Disney has brought so much happiness into homes around the world, and at Green Pet, our goal has always been to do the same for pets and their people," said Larry Wright, CEO of Green Pet. "We are beyond excited to introduce this collection and can't wait for pet families to experience it!"
The Disney x Green Pet collection will be available May 30, 2025 at select retailers and online through major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Chewy, PetSmart and Green Pet.
About Green Pet
A father-son company, Green Pet was founded by Larry and Brian Wright in 2010 with a vision to create high-quality, eco-friendly pet products. Today, Green Pet's award-winning Cool Pet Pad is available in major retailers such as PetSmart, TJX Companies, HomeGoods, and Pet Supplies Plus, along with hundreds of independent pet boutiques nationwide.
Larry and Brian are honored to bring this collaboration to life alongside the incredible Green Pet team: Irina "Izzy" Zelikov (CFO), Krista Wright (Creative Director), Flo Fiore (Director of Operations), Kate Mackulak (Administrative Assistant), Pam and Renee Goodman (Customer Support Team), and Enzo "Niño" Wright (Office Dog), all of whom played a key role in making this special collection possible. For more information, visit GreenPetShop .
