Sunnymining Launches Free Cloud Mining Service, Bitcoin, XRP, DOGE Holders Can Obtain Stable Passive Income Daily

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK , May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunnyMining is revolutionizing the way crypto investors mine digital assets by offering a cutting-edge cloud mining platform accessible to users around the globe. Designed with simplicity and performance in mind, SunnyMining delivers a seamless user experience, state-of-the-art features, and reliable infrastructure that empowers both beginners and seasoned investors to earn passive income. Whether you're holding Bitcoin, XRP, or DOGE, SunnyMining makes it easier than ever to participate in the mining economy without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.

Since the U.S. federal court ruled Trump's“Liberation Day” tariff plan unconstitutional on May 27, 2025, global markets have rebounded and investor confidence has surged. U.S. stocks rose for two days, the dollar index strengthened, and crypto assets rallied-led by Bitcoin breaking $109,000 with its biggest gain since May, maintaining high levels in the days following.

At the same time, funds continue to flow into the digital asset market, and investors are paying more attention to more stable and efficient ways to make profits from encryption, and cloud mining has become the current focus of hot discussion. As an industry-leading platform, SunnyMining is helping users grasp the market and steadily increase their income with its low-threshold, automated, green and compliant mining mechanism.







Start making money on sunnymining for free SunnyMining makes crypto mining easier and more efficient than ever before. Smart and profitable. The platform has deployed more than 100 green data centers around the world. Users do not need equipment or skills, and will receive $15 for registration. Register to start Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining with one click. All processes are fully automatic, with a daily income of up to $17,556. It supports real-time viewing and quick withdrawals, realizing true passive income



Why are investors flocking to SunnyMining to make money? Easy to operate

The interface is intuitive, no equipment is required, no technical background is required, and it is suitable for all users.



Daily income

Income is automatically settled every day, and withdrawal or reinvestment is supported at any time.



Professional computing power, efficient operation

ASIC and GPU mining hardware managed by a professional team ensures mining efficiency and maximum income.



Green energy

All equipment uses green energy such as solar and wind energy, which is stable and environmentally friendly.



Fund security, compliance guarantee

The platform holds the UK FCA financial license, and the assets are supported by third-party insurance, which is safe and reliable.



Newcomer rewards

New users will receive $15 for registration, $0.6 for login daily, and the starting investment is only $100.



Recommendations are rewarded, and the income is considerable

Invite friends through exclusive links, and you can get up to 4.5% of referral income to expand your income source.



Innovative solutions, three steps to unlock profit potential

Step 1: Register an account and open the income channel

Visit the SunnyMining official website or download the official App, register with your email address to activate your account, and new users can receive a starting reward of $15.



Step 2: Select a contract and invest your first computing power

Choose a mining contract based on your budget and goals. The platform supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and XRP, with flexible terms and free combinations.



The following data illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:



New Learner Experience Contract : Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100+$8.

Genesis Contract Plan : Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500+$37.8.

Genesis Contract Plan : Investment amount: $1,000, total net profit: $1,000 + $130.

Enhanced Contract Plan : Investment amount: $4900, total net profit: $4900 + $1389.15.

Enhanced Contract Plan : Investment amount: $8100, total net profit: $8100 + $3220.56.

Enhanced Contract Plan: Investment amount: $17,000 USD, total net profit: $17,000 + $8984.5.

Advanced Contract Plan: Investment amount: $33,000, total net profit $33,000 + $22420.2.



Step 3: Start automatic mining and get daily returns

The system runs automatically, and the income is settled daily. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to start your passive income cycle.



SunnyMining: safe, green, and sustainable SunnyMining always adheres to compliant operations, and the platform is regulated by the UK FCA to ensure the safety of user funds. All mines use 100% clean energy to promote green mining and carbon neutral development. Here, users can not only achieve daily returns, but also participate in the growth of digital assets with peace of mind and in the long run.



For more information, please visit sunnymining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

