Announced At Kaltura Connect On The Road 2025: Salesforce, Bloomberg, Wells Fargo, EY, IBM, And Adobe Are Among The Winners Of This Year's Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual awards recognize the achievements, as well as inventive and impactful applications of Kaltura's AI Video technologies, that are driving innovation across enterprise digital experiences

New York, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced the recipients of the 2025 Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards. The awards were presented at the annual Kaltura Connect on the Road event series, which brought together hundreds of leaders from Marketing, Communications, and Enterprise Media to share how they're driving AI-powered transformation within their organizations. The honorees of the awards included leading brands such as Oracle, SAP, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Accenture, BP, Shell, Vanguard, Airbnb, KPMG and Pinterest.

“The way that people engage with content, with brands, and with each other, is being redefined before our eyes, and we are proud to work with the organizations that are leading this transformation,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura.“From immersive onboarding, through autonomous customer journeys, to AI-powered accessibility and more, these awards recognize the companies that, beyond showing the world what's next, are showing what's possible as Agentic AI applications come to the forefront of business operations.”

The Digital Engagement Awards celebrate companies that have pushed the boundaries of what's possible with Kaltura's Agentic AI video platform, showcasing exceptional creativity and impact across enterprise digital experiences. Honorees were selected based on their innovative use of Kaltura's technologies, scalable impact, purposeful innovation, visionary leadership, and commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.





Honorees of the AI Transformation Trailblazer Award:

Bloomberg, for being the first to shape the unknown, setting the pace for enterprise innovation and proving that leadership often means leaping first.

SAP , for leading with vision and experimenting with purpose, and setting the pace for intelligent innovation at enterprise scale.





Honorees of the Collaboration Champion Award:

Vanguard , for turning a complex rollout into a unified movement, aligning 10 business lines under one vision, and proving that real collaboration scales.

Oracle , for bringing people together, breaking down silos, and turning video into a unifying force across the business journey at every stage.

KPMG , for breaking down silos and building global alignment-leveraging strategy, technology, and partner ecosystems to turn collaboration into a competitive edge.





Honorees of the Brand Engagement Innovator Award:

Pinterest , for reminding us that inclusion is innovation, and prioritizing accessibility across every element to guarantee each audience feels welcome, seen, and truly supported.

BP, for proving that great brands don't just follow guidelines-they live them. With bold, consistent storytelling, BP brings its brand to life in every frame.





Honorees of the Accessibility & AI Mover & Shaker Award:

Accenture , for proving that real progress starts where innovation meets inclusion, bringing AI and accessibility together to build a future where every voice is heard.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. , for designing a workplace where accessibility isn't an add-on, rather is built in. With adaptive tech, inclusive design, and seamless assistive integration, they are setting the gold standard for digital belonging.

Wells Fargo , for leading with top-down commitment and organization-wide impact, turning high-level vision into real accessibility progress, and raising the bar for inclusive digital experiences.



Honoree of the Sustainability Advocate Award:

Salesforce, for backing bold words with bold action-investing in next-gen carbon removal, building low-impact events, and proving that sustainability at scale is possible.



Honorees of the Legacy Builder Award:

IBM , for mastering the balance of honoring the past while building what's next-bridging eras, empowering progress, and proving that evolution is the boldest legacy of all.

Airbnb, for building a legacy through years of meaningful engagement, trusted partnership, and a commitment that continues to shape how their teams connect and grow.

Shell, for evolving with purpose, turning institutional expertise into enduring impact through initiatives like“Legal – Better Together,” and showing how consistency builds legacy.





Honorees of the Future-First Leader Award:

EY, for shaping what's next by leaning in early and often, turning feedback into forward motion, and helping bring bold new ideas to life.

Adobe, for leading with clarity and purpose, setting the standard for what employee experience can look like in an AI-powered world, and what thoughtful transformation really means.

More information about the winners and the full on-demand content from the Kaltura Connect on the Road event series can be found on the event's virtual hub .





About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit .





CONTACT: Media Contacts: Kaltura Nohar Zmora ... Headline Media Raanan Loew ...a +1 347 897 9276