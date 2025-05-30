Weekly Recap: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The partnership will expand Fannie Mae's fraud detection capabilities to power the Crime Detection Unit, a new platform that the company believes will help detect and prevent mortgage fraud with speed and precision never before seen in the U.S. housing market.Weighing only 115 grams and featuring a 4-inch HD screen, the device is extremely light and portable, fitting into any backpack, cross-body bag or luggage with ease. Additionally, it supports translation of up to 39 languages including English, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, German, Russian, French and more.Today, HR teams are often overwhelmed with administrative duties, leaving little time for meaningful employee interactions. Recognizing this challenge, Teamflect designed these AI HR Partners to act as intelligent collaborators, streamlining processes and enhancing the overall HR experience.The partnership pairs Palantir's state-of-the-art AI Operating Systems with Bain's deep industry expertise across sectors and its extensive capabilities in strategic business transformation, enabling clients to adopt this technology more quickly.CisionOne's AI capabilities are purpose-built to meet the demands of modern PR. These enhancements introduce an AI Assistant and a suite of intelligent features designed to automate routine tasks, generate realtime insights, and help communicators focus on what matters most-storytelling, strategy, and stakeholder engagement.Deloitte's Global Agentic Network is designed to leverage Deloitte's extensive industry experience and business knowledge to help organizations design, build, deploy, and run AI agents, transforming their operations and the industries in which they work.The Alamo City Battery Energy Storage System (Alamo City BESS) project, formalized during a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, represents a significant advancement in grid strengthening infrastructure that will enhance energy security and reliability for residents and businesses in San Antonio, Texas.Bito helps software engineering teams review code in 10,000+ pull requests each week and speed up their time-to-merge by 89%. Enterprises like Gainsight, Whatfix, and PubMatic ship daily with Bito's AI code reviews.With this new partnership, parents will have the option to add The Week Junior app exclusively on their child's COSMO JrTrack watch for free. Each week, kids can explore new selections of content on their watch, drawn from The Week Junior's thoughtfully crafted weekly magazine for kids ages 8-14.XRCard introduces a novel interaction model that empowers users to engage with their physical card in immersive, intelligent ways. It leverages secure embodied biometrics, real-time contextual data, and Flybits' Multimodal AI - including embedded generative AI capabilities, to enable intuitive, app-less interactions without relying on a separate mobile device.The LITHOSCALE XT is ideally suited for applications involving multi-die patterning, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FoWLP) for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) devices, panel-level packaging, MEMS, advanced imaging sensors, and die traceability for security and automotive applications."The hybrid cinema camera was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece, and enhancements for versatile production needs," says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Inc.With a combined base of over 5,000 customers across 80+ countries, the new integrated organization will begin delivering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that enhance financial, treasury, commerce, and operations workflows.Comet, with a unique flat design, meets the needs of commercial customers launching high-power LEO missions, including Direct-to-Device constellations, as well as government customers requiring large aperture payloads.Together, they aim to offer a transformative solution for power load balancing to make it more feasible to bring new data centers online and help improve the operational efficiency and power consumption of existing data centers.

