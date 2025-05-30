Qudian Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales income and others
|
|
55,849
|
|
25,789
|
|
3,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
55,849
|
|
25,789
|
|
3,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(58,036)
|
|
(26,239)
|
|
(3,616)
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
(105)
|
|
(1,448)
|
|
(200)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(57,261)
|
|
(48,344)
|
|
(6,662)
|
Research and development
|
|
(15,853)
|
|
(13,064)
|
|
(1,800)
|
Reversal of expected credit losses on receivables and other assets
|
3,223
|
|
957
|
|
132
|
Impairment loss from other assets
|
|
(350)
|
|
(3,160)
|
|
(435)
|
Total operating cost and expenses
|
|
(128,382)
|
|
(91,298)
|
|
(12,581)
|
Other operating income
|
|
22
|
|
35
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(72,511)
|
|
(65,474)
|
|
(9,022)
|
Interest and investment income, net
|
|
54,187
|
|
165,435
|
|
22,798
|
Loss from equity method investments
|
|
(1,377)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(Loss)/Gain on derivative instruments
|
|
(36,517)
|
|
47,328
|
|
6,522
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
|
|
218
|
|
(2,402)
|
|
(331)
|
Other income
|
|
7,391
|
|
5,666
|
|
781
|
Other expenses
|
|
(247)
|
|
(439)
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income before income taxes
|
|
(48,856)
|
|
150,114
|
|
20,688
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(24,754)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
(73,610)
|
|
150,105
|
|
20,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
|
(73,610)
|
|
150,105
|
|
20,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Income per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.90
|
|
0.12
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.87
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Income per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 1 ADSs):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.90
|
|
0.12
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.87
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
194,517,922
|
|
167,011,354
|
|
167,011,354
|
Diluted
|
|
199,633,026
|
|
171,896,551
|
|
171,896,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive gain/(loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
24,076
|
|
(9,307)
|
|
(1,283)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
(49,534)
|
|
140,798
|
|
19,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
|
(49,534)
|
|
140,798
|
|
19,404
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of March 31,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
4,263,312
|
|
4,822,853
|
664,607
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
781,187
|
|
782,169
|
107,786
|
Time and structured deposit
|
|
|
2,009,019
|
|
2,203,627
|
303,668
|
Derivative instruments-asset
|
|
|
-
|
|
18,139
|
2,500
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
1,118,547
|
|
1,430,652
|
197,149
|
Accounts receivables
|
|
|
34,275
|
|
15,068
|
2,076
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,933,182
|
|
1,098,972
|
151,442
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
10,139,522
|
|
10,371,480
|
1,429,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
158,007
|
|
123,731
|
17,051
|
Investment in equity method investee
|
|
|
146,101
|
|
146,012
|
20,121
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
78,987
|
|
78,987
|
10,885
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,586,034
|
|
1,584,931
|
218,409
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
2,064
|
284
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
353,369
|
|
345,448
|
47,604
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
2,324,705
|
|
2,281,173
|
314,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
12,464,227
|
|
12,652,653
|
1,743,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of March 31,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings and interest payables
|
|
|
720,000
|
|
720,000
|
99,219
|
Short-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
18,697
|
|
13,015
|
1,793
|
Derivative instruments-liability
|
|
|
89,895
|
|
129,436
|
17,837
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
262,078
|
|
377,375
|
52,003
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
33,423
|
|
33,313
|
4,591
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,124,093
|
|
1,273,139
|
175,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
48,706
|
|
20,795
|
2,866
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
48,706
|
|
20,795
|
2,866
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,172,799
|
|
1,293,934
|
178,309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Ordinary shares
|
|
|
132
|
|
132
|
18
|
Class B Ordinary shares
|
|
|
44
|
|
44
|
6
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,419,286)
|
|
(1,491,531)
|
(205,538)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
4,026,668
|
|
4,025,406
|
554,716
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
13,751
|
|
4,444
|
612
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
8,670,119
|
|
8,820,224
|
1,215,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
11,291,428
|
|
11,358,719
|
1,565,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
12,464,227
|
|
12,652,653
|
1,743,582
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
(73,610)
|
|
150,105
|
|
20,687
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
107
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
(73,503)
|
|
150,105
|
|
20,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share-basic
|
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.90
|
|
0.12
|
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share-diluted
|
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
0.87
|
|
0.12
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|
|
|
194,517,922
|
|
167,011,354
|
|
167,011,354
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|
|
|
199,633,026
|
|
171,896,551
|
|
171,896,551
