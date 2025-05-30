Allbound And Channel Mechanics Unite Under A Single Brand: Channelscaler

Channelscaler helps B2B companies grow partner revenue faster and more profitably with its comprehensive PRM and Partner Program Automation Platform.

GALWAY, Ireland and SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound and Channel Mechanics, two established leaders in the Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Channel Program Automation space which successfully merged in 2024, today announced they will now operate under the new unified brand, Channelscaler .

This strategic rebrand marks a significant milestone, combining the strengths and expertise of both companies. Channelscaler represents a shared vision for the future of partner program execution: intelligent, integrated, and built to scale.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we go to market under a unified brand uniting two incredible companies," said Kenneth Fox, CEO, Channelscaler. This isn't just a name change, it's a statement of intent. We're combining intuitive partner engagement with enterprise-grade automation to deliver what channel leaders need most: the platform, data, and insights to scale partner revenue - with confidence and clarity.

In 2024, global trade reached an all-time high of $33 trillion, with indirect revenue accounting for greater than 70% of all purchases according to Canalys. Recognizing this immense and growing opportunity, Channelscaler, backed by Invictus Growth Partners, is dedicated to empowering companies that sell to, through, and with partners to take advantage of this opportunity. Creating a frictionless channel and streamlining partner program delivery enables businesses to thrive in this ecosystem driven economy.

"This is a better-together combination, creating a robust partner management platform that scales from small SaaS companies to Fortune 100 global powerhouses. With US$7.46 billion in channel software revenue in 2024, and a projected US$13.48 billion by 2028, this growth highlights the crucial role of automation and data-driven decision-making in partnership success." - Jay McBain, Chief Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems, Canalys.

Channelscaler creates competitive advantage for its customers across every stage of the partner lifecycle. It delivers measurable ROI by simplifying partner operations, accelerating indirect revenue and reducing cost of channel sales.

"We drove the consolidation of Allbound and Channel Mechanics because we saw immense potential in their combined strengths to set the standard for excellence in channel sales software. This strategic rebrand to Channelscaler aligns with the company's mission to power partnerships and deliver ROI for our customers" said John DeLoche, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Invictus Growth Partners.

For more information about Channelscaler, the most comprehensive platform for PRM and partner program automation on the market, visit .

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems. It combines best-in-class, AI-powered, PRM and partner program automation in one modular solution. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler empowers B2B organizations to scale partner revenue with clarity, speed, and control.

Built by channel leaders, for channel leaders, the platform simplifies every step of the partner journey - from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and performance reporting. With a focus on ease of doing business, real-time insights, and flexible execution, Channelscaler helps companies win partner mindshare and deliver measurable growth.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm that invests in outstanding, bootstrapped, capital-efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is dedicated to supporting companies seeking capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth.

