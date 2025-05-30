Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

As an Official Partner of Formula 1, PepsiCo has secured comprehensive rights, including: TV-visible trackside advertising; Fan Zone activation opportunities at 21 races; tickets and hospitality experiences; exclusive marketing rights for featured brands; and exclusive track pouring and product supply rights, across global race venues.As awareness around sustainability and menstrual health grows, more women are making the switch to reusable period products. A recent Intimina survey reveals that 88.22% of respondents use reusable menstrual products at least some of the time, with 44.44% choosing them every cycle.The new MTG-B4000 is a shock-resistant watch featuring a distinctive frame that was developed in a process of collaboration between human designers and generative AI and uses a combination of different materials. For the first time in a Casio consumer timepiece, generative AI technology was integrated into the development process.The new app officially launched this month and is designed to help parents keep their children engaged in reading all summer long. This new digital tool empowers families to track progress of their child's reading, set goals and earn pizza rewards all while preventing the "Summer Slide."As the most inclusive lower-level dishwasher rack design on the market, Spin&Load Rack features an easy-to-use, 360spinning design to allow easy access to all areas of the lower rack of the dishwasher, reducing the need for individuals to reach or reposition themselves while loading and unloading their dishes.May's rebound in confidence was broad-based across all age groups and all income groups. It was also shared across all political affiliations, with the strongest improvements among Republicans.Known for crafting styles that embrace bold self-expression, Viola & Vesper draws inspiration from revolutionary fashion muses and the vibrant contrast of East and West. In this limited-edition collab, the label's signature sparkle comes to life in standout dresses, matching sets, and statement jumpsuits, all at accessible price points.This milestone partnership arrives on the heels of Biolage's extensive brand relaunch, which redefined its commitment to sustainability, innovation and elevated self-care, with the same great results via vegan, cruelty-free formulas in new eco-friendly packaging. As a passionate advocate for animal rights and clean living, Anderson perfectly embodies the brand's new wellness-first, restorative approach to haircare.Throughout June, Sally Beauty and Free Mom Hugs will host booths at local Pride festivals and parades, offering a space filled with inspiration and community building. Sally Beauty will distribute 5,000 gift cards* at the events to help attendees discover products that promote self-confidence and self-expression.Known for pioneering the swicy sensation that's taken over restaurant menus and grocery aisles, Mike's Hot Honey brings serious buzz wherever it goes - and this time, it's heating up your everyday lip care routine. The limited-edition balm combines the Burt's Bees beeswax lip balm formula with a bold hot honey flavor, for soft lips with a kick.To put a festive spin on household cleanup, the brand infused the familiar 20-count 13-gallon tall kitchen trash bags with the nostalgic scent of vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles – bringing a bit of birthday magic to trash day.Exclusively on Monday, June 2, PB Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their loyalty. Paris Baguette guests who are not yet enrolled in PB Rewards can also enjoy a free pastry with their first purchase when they download the mobile app and sign up.Made with organic hemp-derived cannabis extract, functional botanicals, and plant-based ingredients, Afterdream offers a playful, refreshing flavor profile with a bright tropical flavor, a nostalgic homage to a classic tropical punch. The beverage is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and additives - making it as thoughtful as it is flavorful.

