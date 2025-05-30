Sintana Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid Regional Market Expansion

Robert Bose, CEO of independent oil and gas company Sintana Energy, will participate at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference in Cape Town. His participation underscores Sintana Energy's commitment to partnering with African stakeholders to unlock Africa's vast energy potential, driving energy security, industrialization and broader economic growth across the continent.

In recent months, Sintana Energy has expanded its presence across Africa, advancing its portfolio of exploration and production assets in strategic markets. Through its participatory interest in blocks in Angola and Namibia, the company targets new discoveries, supporting efforts to unlock new hydrocarbon plays in southern Africa. At AEW: Invest in African Energies, Bose is expected to share insights into ongoing exploration initiatives.

AEW: Invest in African Energies serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from September 29-October 3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

Sintana Energy entered the Angolan market in May 2025 with the signing of a strategic partnership with UK-based E&P firm Corcel. The deal aims to unlock oil and gas potential in Angola's highly prospective onshore Kwanza Basin and comprises a 5% stake in Block KON-16. The farm-in serves to support development activities at the block. These include ongoing de-risking efforts, a 3D seismic acquisition program and a robust exploration campaign scheduled for 2026. The partnership also aims to identify and develop additional assets across Angola.

Meanwhile, through its interest in Custos Energy, Sintana Energy is involved in exploration efforts within Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 87 in Namibia's Orange Basin. A high-quality 6,593 km2 3D seismic dataset has already confirmed hydrocarbon potential in the block. The project partners are currently seeking a farm-in partner to support exploration and development at the block. Meanwhile, in PEL 83, Sintana Energy is advancing the development of the Mopane discoveries, with ongoing drilling campaigns in Blocks 2813A and 2814B in partnership with Galp Energia (operator) and Namibia's National Petroleum Corporation. As of February 2025, the companies successfully drilled, cored and logged the Mopane-3X well, with preliminary data confirming significant columns of light oil and gas condensate. A 3D seismic acquisition campaign is underway and expected to be completed shortly.

At PEL 90, the company continues to explore the country's hydrocarbon potential through drilling activities such as the Kapana-1X well. In 2024, Sintana Energy acquired a 49% interest in Giraffe Energy, and subsequently, assumed a stake in PEL 79 in Namibia. The acquisition reaffirms the company's long-term strategy to become a major player in Namibia's oil and gas industry. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Bose will highlight these milestones, sharing insight into ongoing drilling campaigns and future investment prospects.

“Sintana Energy has played an instrumental part in showcasing the potential of Namibia's Orange Basin. As the country seeks to achieve first oil and gas production, companies such as Sintana Energy will be crucial. The firm's entrance into Angola is also a strong testament to its commitment to Africa's oil and gas landscape,” stated Ore' Onagbesan, Project Director, African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.