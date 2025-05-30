EGA Supplies Celestial Solar Aluminium To Global Automotive Parts Maker Hyundai Mobis

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates and the world's biggest 'premium aluminium' producer, today announced an agreement to increase its CelestiAL solar aluminium supply to Hyundai Mobis, the global automotive parts maker.

CelestiAL solar aluminium is the world's first aluminium made commercially with solar power, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement is an extension of an existing supply agreement with Hyundai Mobis. EGA began supplying aluminium to Hyundai Mobis in 2015. EGA supplies Hyundai Mobis with 66 thousand tonnes of metal in total each year.

Under the new agreement, the volume of CelestiAL supplied to Hyundai Mobis will increase from eight thousand this year to up to 15 thousand tonnes per year by 2026. EGA and Mobis will explore a long-term agreement beyond 2026 to supply value-added products, including billets, primary foundry alloys and recycled aluminium.

EGA and Hyundai Mobis will also collaborate to innovate exclusive new alloys for automotive applications.

Aluminium is a key metal for the automotive industry due to its lightweight, strength, and corrosion resistance properties. EGA is one of the largest suppliers of foundry alloys to the automotive industry worldwide.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: 'At EGA, we remain committed to innovation in delivering the highest quality, low-carbon aluminium to our customers. We value our successful partnership with Hyundai Mobis and look forward to building on this collaboration in the years ahead. We appreciate their continued trust in EGA and our world-first CelestiAL solar aluminium.'

Sun Woo Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Procurement of Hyundai Mobis, said 'With a partnership with EGA, we will proactively respond to global environmental regulations by establishing a green supply chain using low carbon aluminium.'

In 2024, production of CelestiAL solar aluminium grew by 27 per cent to 80 thousand tonnes, including eight thousand tonnes of CelestiAL-R further sweetened with recycled content.

EGA is certified to the global standard established by the automotive industry which aims to ensure even more rigorous quality management in the global automotive supply chain. experts.