Piabo Launches Tool To Boost Visibility In AI Search Engines
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BERLIN - Piabo Communications has launched a new offer, Piabo GEO, to help companies become more visible in AI-generated search engine answers as credible sources.
The agency's rationale for the offer – with GEO standing for Generative Engine Optimization – is that the growing dominance of AI-powered responses to search engine queries is“radically changing the rules of digital visibility”: where backlinks once reigned supreme, answers are increasingly delivered directly by generative AI systems including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.
This is already directly influencing sales: According to Forrester's 'B2B Buying in the Age of GenAI' report, nine out of ten B2B buyers are now using generative AI in decision making.
Piabo founder and CEO Tilo Bonow said the new offer was“the next evolution of SEO” and was designed to proactively address the changing reality of search :“If you're not showing up in AI-generated answers today, you're losing the direct line to your customers at key moments of influence and purchasing.
"With Piabo GEO, we make brands visible exactly where relevance is created: in the answer box. In the age of generative AI, if you're not cited as a source, you simply don't exist.”
The agency claims that using Piabo GEO can boost visibility in AI search engines by 40%; drive lead generation because AI recommendations enhance reach and trust; increase relevance among target groups by positioning content where users are searching; and gives brands a“first mover advantage”.
Piabo's data and intelligence lead Miriam Rönnau said:“AI doesn't prioritize buzzwords – it prioritizes trustworthy sources with substance. That's why we support our clients with a comprehensive, end-to-end process – from AI visibility audits to implementation across owned, earned, and social media.”
The agency, which was founded nearly 20 years ago, specialises in working with technology brands – including Google, GitHub, and Shopify – through periods of disruption. PIabo recently expanded to Asia-Pacific with the launch of a regional hub in Singapore.
