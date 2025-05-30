403
The Silverdene Luxury Launches Tan Reversal Or Removal Face Mask
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Silverdene Luxury, a trusted name in premium skincare, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation – the Tan removal face mask. Specially crafted for those struggling with sun damage, uneven skin tone, and dullness, this luxurious cream-based de-tan face pack is designed to restore your natural glow using the power of nature and science.
Infused with pure Kesar (saffron) strands, this masque is enriched with skin-brightening botanicals like Alpha Arbutin, Licorice, and Bearberry extracts. These ingredients work together to effectively reduce tan, pigmentation, and dullness, revealing a clearer, smoother, and brighter complexion.
What makes this masque stand out is its unique blend of Papaya and Tomato Extracts that gently exfoliate dead skin, while Milk and Honey provide deep hydration, leaving your skin soft, supple, and refreshed after every use.
Key Benefits:
.Instantly brightens and evens out skin tone
.Effectively reverses tan and reduces hyperpigmentation
.Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin
.Gently exfoliates to reveal healthy, glowing skin
How to Use?
1.Apply a generous, even layer to clean skin.
2.Leave it on for 15–20 minutes.
3.Rinse off with lukewarm water while massaging gently in circular motions.
4.Use 2–3 times a week for best results.
Made with natural extracts and safe ingredients, the de tan removal face mask is suitable for all skin types and is a must-have in your weekly skincare routine.
This product is available now on the official website:
Company :-The Silverdene Luxury
User :- Anshika Aggarwal
Email :...
Phone :-09992612323Url :-
