Industrial Communication Market, 2030 By Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless, IO-Link, Router & WAP, Switch, Gateway, Communication Interface & Converter, Controller & Connector, Power Device
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|363
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Adoption of Industry 4.0 Convergence of Industrial Ai and Digital Twin Technologies Deployment of Smart Grid Technologies in Energy Sector Rising Preference for Machine-to-Machine Communication to Optimize Industrial Efficiency and Automation Implementation of Incentive Programs to Integrate Plcs and Scada Into Manufacturing Sectors Deployment of 5G Technology in Automotive, Construction, and Manufacturing Sectors
Restraints
- Lack of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces
Opportunities
- Enhanced Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation With Evolution of 5G Technology Accelerating Adoption of Wireless Networks Across Industrial Sectors
Challenges
- Vulnerability to Targeted Malware, Ransomware, and Hacking Attempts Challenges Associated With Exposure of Equipment to Harsh Conditions
Case Study Analysis
- Moxa Helped Pea Standardize and Simplify Infrastructure Using Moxa Iec 61850 Prp/Hsr Faloria Implemented Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul Solution and Securitytrust'S Cable Car 4.0 System for Robust and Secure Communication Automotive Inspection Center Leveraged Advantech'S Wise-Paas End-to-Cloud Iot Total Solution for Remote Video Surveillance and Device Status Monitoring Optima Control Solutions Deployed Rockwell Automation'S Allen-Bradley Controllogix and Scada Systems to Improve Operational Efficiency and System Reliability
Company Profiles
- Cisco Systems, Inc. Siemens Rockwell Automation Omron Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Moxa Inc. Sick Ag Schneider Electric Abb Belden Inc. Ge Grid Solutions, Llc Advantech Co., Ltd. Ifm Electronic Gmbh Fanuc Corporation Bosch Rexroth Ag Aaeon Technology Inc. Hms Networks Honeywell International Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg Acs Motion Control Eaton Beckhoff Automation Hitachi, Ltd.
