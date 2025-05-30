Industrial Communication Market, 2030 By Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless, IO-Link, Router & WAP, Switch, Gateway, Communication Interface & Converter, Controller & Connector, Power Device

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Communication Market by Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless, IO-Link, Router & WAP, Switch, Gateway, Communication Interface & Converter, Controller & Connector and Power Supply Device - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial communication market is on a trajectory to expand from USD 20.45 billion in 2025 to USD 26.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.0%

The market is stimulated by financial incentives promoting SCADA and PLC adoption in manufacturing, the incorporation of smart grid technologies in the energy sector, and the convergence of digital twin technology with industrial AI. Concurrently, increasing machine-to-machine communication demand is set to optimize industrial efficiency and automation technologies.

Key market players include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Rockwell Automation (US), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), Belden Inc. (US), and ABB (Switzerland).

PROFINET Segment Lead in Industrial Ethernet

The PROFINET segment is expected to lead the industrial Ethernet market from 2025 to 2030, due to its scalability, real-time performance, and robust support from leading automation suppliers, particularly in Europe. Known for managing both standard and critical industrial applications, PROFINET supports high-speed data transfer and open network topologies, making it competitive against other protocols. The wide acceptance of PROFINET confirms its position as the premier choice for industrial Ethernet solutions.

WLAN Segment to Achieve Fastest Growth in Wireless Communication

The WLAN segment is set to grow at the highest rate in the wireless industrial communication market, driven by the escalating demand for wireless, flexible, and scalable communications in smart manufacturing. WLAN enables wireless communication in environments constrained by physical space through technologies like private wireless networks and Wi-Fi 6, supporting real-time data exchange, rapid deployment, and high device density.

India Poised for Significant Growth

India is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial communication market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include accelerating industrialization, government initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India, and increased automation in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and transportation. The burgeoning industrial base and demand for sophisticated communication infrastructure are crucial growth drivers.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the market based on offerings (components, software, services), communication protocols, industries, and regions. The report details major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market, projecting trends until 2030. Furthermore, it includes an analysis of key companies in the industrial communication ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

