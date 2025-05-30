E& To Launch The Slimmest Galaxy S25 Edge With Premium Data Bundle

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)& UAE, flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE as the exclusive distributor of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, has announced that the device is now available through all official sales channels across the UAE.

Customers can order the device starting at AED 145 per month and enjoy up to 200GB of bonus data, 4 months of free Samsung Care+, and exclusive access to Samsung Members Premium, in addition to AI powered benefits including Picsart Pro free for 2 months with 500 AI credit and other offers from Go Learning and Smiles.

As the exclusive distributor of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a first in its partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, e& UAE brings this flagship device to market with unmatched value and benefits.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said:“At e& UAE, we continuously strive to deliver more to our customers-more value, more innovation, and more of what truly matters to them. With the Galaxy S25 Edge, we're not just offering a great device; we're pairing it with generous data plans, exclusive perks, and comprehensive support that extends beyond the point of sale. This launch marks an exciting step in our partnership with Samsung, and we're proud to bring our customers an experience that's not only cutting-edge but also rewarding and value packed.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“The Galaxy S25 Edge is a revolutionary smartphone, combining e& UAE's superior network capabilities with Samsung's AI innovation. With the local availability of the new devices, we are excited to bring the Galaxy S25 Edge to our customers, in partnership with e& UAE, to amplify our launch and make Samsung devices accessible to a wider audience across the UAE. The S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.”

Crafted with style and strength in mind, Galaxy S25 Edge strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a resilient titanium body that's only 5.8mm thick. Weighing just 163 grams, the optimally curved edges and sturdy titanium frame of the Galaxy S25 Edge are protected for everyday use with the latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic offering that delivers engineered resilience. It is used for the front display to yield both vibrancy and strength on Galaxy S25 Edge.

Experiences powered by Galaxy AI on Galaxy S25 Edge are designed with privacy at the core. On-device AI processing ensures data is kept secure by Samsung Knox Vault, ensuring hyper-personalised mobile experiences that never sacrifice privacy.

Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in a captivating range of colours, including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.