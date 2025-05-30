Nuscale Power Gets US Approval For Second Smaller Nuclear Reactor Design, Retail Leans Bullish

NuScale Power (SMR) stock garnered retail attention on Thursday after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a second small modular reactor (SMR) design of the company.

The company stated that the U.S. regulator has now approved its 77-megawatt nuclear reactor, which is expected to be deployed by 2030.

NuScale was the first U.S. company to receive an NRC approval for SMRs, which can be placed adjacent to any industrial facility or data center for reliable power supplies.

“NuScale is proud to have worked with the NRC and to have met its stringent regulatory application process as we continue to lead the way in the SMR industry with our second design approval,” said Carrie Fosaaen, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Services.

CEO John Hopkins told Bloomberg that the company is working with developer Entra1 in pursuit of contracts to build nuclear power plants with several customers now. He expects to complete a deal later this year.

Nuclear power enjoys rare bipartisan support amid a surge in electricity demand driven by the growth of data centers. Last week, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders to support the development of SMRs.

Nuclear power represents about 18% of the total electricity generation capacity in the U.S, slightly down from over 20% in the 90s.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' (65/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'high.'

One user described the stock as“the answer to AI data centers' power needs,” before expressing confidence that it would be inking deals with the market leaders soon.

NuScale stock has gained 77.6% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<