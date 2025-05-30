IFM Gourmet In Dubai Launches Poseidon Emporium

Artisanal herb and spice blends Poseidon Emporium

- Ottavia MolinariDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IFM Gourmet Dubai, the retail arm of IFM Investments LLC and a trusted source for premium Italian and Mediterranean gourmet products in the UAE, proudly announces the launch of Poseidon Emporium – a signature line inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the Mediterranean.Poseidon Emporium debuts with a curated range of artisanal herb and spice blends, including Pizza Mix, Caprese Mix, Arrabbiata Mix, and Truffle Mix – each crafted to elevate home and professional cooking with bold, authentic Mediterranean flavor. Whether it's the fiery warmth of Arrabbiata, the sun-drenched herbs of Caprese, the comforting notes of classic Pizza herbs, or the decadent aroma of Truffle, each blend is designed to bring the soul of the Mediterranean to your table. These gourmet spice mixes are more than seasonings – they are the soul of a dish.Sourced from southern Italy and delicately hand-harvested, our Sicilian Flower of Salt is sun-dried and infused with aromatic regional herbs, citrus zest, or with fruit essences – offering a refined finish for both savory and sweet culinary creations. A new exclusive gourmet addition.Completing the launch is a selection of premium Artisanal Italian Pasta in many traditional formats, crafted with traditional Italian techniques - bronze-die extrusion and slow drying - this pasta delivers superior texture and sauce absorption. With a naturally higher protein content (12.5g per 100g), it appeals to both gourmet chefs and health-conscious food lovers.“Poseidon Emporium is our tribute to Mediterranean culinary excellence,” said Ottavia Molinari, Co-Founder of IFM Investments LLC.“Every product in the collection reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity, and quality - inspired by traditional family recipes passed down through generations.”Poseidon Emporium products are available at IFM Gourmet Dubai and online at . Ideal for everyday cooking, gourmet hampers, or as luxury pantry staples, these products are designed for food lovers who value quality and authenticity.For HORECA professionals (hotels, restaurants, catering), the complete line is available through Italian Food Masters, IFM's dedicated distribution division.Website:About IFM Gourmet DubaiFounded in 2012, IFM Gourmet Dubai is part of IFM Investments LLC. Renowned for its curated gourmet selections, luxury hampers, and bespoke gifting services, the company brings exceptional Italian, Mediterranean and KM Zero ingredients to the UAE market. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and personalized service, IFM Gourmet serves both retail and corporate clients seeking fine foods with a story.Media Contact:Ottavia MolinariDirector Gourmet, IFM Gourmet Dubai📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: +971 4 8829791🌐 Website:

