Visual Effects (VFX) Market Forecast Report 2025-2029: Revenues To Grow By $15.24 Billion At 17.2% CAGR

The visual effects (VFX) market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.24 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production, and increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships.

The study identifies the increasing integration of AI in VFX rendering as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of AR in VFX services and cloud-based storage for post-production process with VFX rendering will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The visual effects (VFX) market is segmented as below:

By Application



Movies

Television

Gaming Advertisements

By Component



Software

Services Hardware

By Geographical Landscape



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visual effects (VFX) market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Animal Logic Pty Ltd.

Comcast Corp.

Deluxe Media Inc.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Idea Corp.

Double Negative Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Flatworld Solutions Inc.

Framestore Ltd.

Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Ingenuity Studios Inc.

Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd.

Rodeo FX Inc.

Scanline VFX

Sony Group Corp.

Spin VFX

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Tippett Studio Inc. Weta Digital Ltd.

