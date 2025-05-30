Ellis Martin Report: Renown Quebec Geologist Andre Gauthier Explains Why Esgold Corp.'S (CNSX:ESAU) Montauban Project Holds Special Value As Gold Production Nears

In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis speaks with noted Quebec geologist, investor, and entrepreneur Andre Gauthier, a director and shareholder of ESGold Corp. (CNSX:ESAU) (OTCMKTS:ESAUF). The conversation takes place at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) Conference in New York City.

ESGold Corp is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company based in Quebec, Canada. With a focus on clean, innovative mining and exploration, ESGold aims to deliver long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. The company's flagship Montauban Project, located just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, represents a powerful blend of near-term production and district-scale exploration potential.

Andre Gauthier shares how he first became involved with ESGold - initially to help shareholders better understand the immense potential of the Montauban Project. Upon closer inspection, he saw something rare in the junior mining world: the ability to generate substantial cash flow in a short period - potentially $60 million+ in free cash flow from an $8 million investment. This opportunity lies in reclaiming and processing historic mine tailings, which not only offer financial upside but also solve a lingering environmental issue for the region.

The Montauban property is easily accessible - just a one-hour drive from Quebec City on paved roads. The existing geological data is strong, and the project's historical grades and formation have been confirmed through site visits and sampling. Importantly, no drill holes have been made deeper than 250 meters, leaving the deeper, unexplored potential wide open.

Andre draws comparisons between Montauban and the Broken Hill deposits in Australia - both in geological context and potential. He also emphasizes that although Montauban hasn't been mined in over a century (dating back to 1911), there remains vast, untapped potential. In fact, much of the region's geology has not been systematically mapped or explored, presenting a compelling opportunity.

A passive seismic tomography survey is currently underway, utilizing artificial intelligence to model subsurface structures up to 1.2 kilometers deep. This will guide future exploration once tailings processing begins and cash flow is established.

Andre explains that cleaning up the tailings is not only good business - it's also good environmental stewardship. The region's residents, many of whom had family who once worked in the mines, are generally supportive of responsible mining projects that generate employment and economic growth.

The Montauban Project's development plan is twofold:

- Short-term production through tailings reclamation.

- Long-term exploration of the surrounding geology for polymetallic deposits, including gold, silver, lead, zinc, and more.

Andre reiterates that there is no rush to drill until cash flow and operational stability are achieved. This disciplined approach respects both shareholder capital and the regional community, which values environmentally responsible mining.

