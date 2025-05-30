Europe Drug Delivery Market Forecast Report (2025-2030): Germany Emerges As A Leader In Nanotechnology For Drug Delivery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include increased healthcare spending, the rise of chronic diseases, and advancements in nanotechnology. Germany leads with significant R&D investments, while the U.K. also plays a crucial role. Major players like Bayer and Novartis are shaping the market. This report provides insights on market trends, competitive landscape, and strategic opportunities for businesses.
Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Drug Delivery Market, valued at US$253.649 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08%, reaching a market size of US$342.982 billion by 2030.
Increasing public spending on healthcare, expanding research and development, advancing technology, growing age-related diseases, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some drivers for the European drug delivery market. Growing biologics markets are also the key contributor to the market's expansion.
Market Trends:
Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases : The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key driver of the European drug delivery market. Alongside Europe's Cancer Beating Plan, the European Commission is focusing on addressing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, mental health, neurological disorders, and chronic respiratory diseases, which are leading causes of mortality. The surge in chronic diseases has spurred the development of Controlled Release Drug Delivery Systems (CRDDS), a reliable method that ensures precise drug dosage and targeted release. Emergence of Infectious Diseases : Infectious diseases have seen a rapid and unprecedented rise in recent decades. Over the past 50-60 years, outbreaks of diseases such as SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, MERS, Zika, chikungunya, and COVID-19 have highlighted the urgent need for disease-specific drugs. To combat future outbreaks, a robust drug delivery market will be essential in the coming years. Advancements in Nanotechnology : The European drug delivery market is witnessing significant progress in nanotechnology, which is gaining traction for its efficiency in targeted drug delivery. This growth is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, making nanotechnology a critical area of innovation. Germany's Leading Role : Germany holds a substantial share of the drug delivery market, supported by high investments in research and development and the presence of major industry players. The country is advancing in areas such as nanomedicine research, contributing to the growing adoption of nanotechnology. According to Germany Trade and Invest, nanotechnology is one of the nation's most innovative sectors, with R&D expenditure accounting for 10% of total turnover. Nearly half of Europe's nanotechnology companies are based in Germany, underscoring its leadership in the European drug delivery market. U.K.'s Market Influence : The U.K. is expected to capture a significant share of the European drug delivery market, driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and a strong focus on innovation. Increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development is further propelling market growth in the region.
Some of the major players covered in this report include Bayer, Becton, Dickinson Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Roche Holdings among others.
Report Coverage:
Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled:
Ascendis Pharma Pfizer Inc. Becton, Dickinson Company Baxter International Inc. Novartis Bayer AG Antares Pharma Roche Holding Novo Nordisk GlaxoSmithKline
The European Drug Delivery Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Type
Inhalation Drug Delivery Injectable Drug Delivery Nasal Drug Delivery Oral Drug Delivery Transdermal Drug Delivery
By Application
Treatment of diseases Research/Academic purposes
By Region
U.K. Germany Switzerland France Spain Italy Others
