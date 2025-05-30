Boxboard Packaging Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, And Regulatory Landscape

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boxboard Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Boxboard Packaging Market generated USD 68.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The market continues to witness steady growth, fueled by the rising demand for sustainable, durable, and versatile packaging solutions across multiple industries.

As consumer preferences shift toward eco-friendly and lightweight packaging, boxboard packaging is gaining prominence for its adaptability and recyclability. Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles have further heightened the need for compact, convenient, and ready-to-use packaging, particularly within the food and beverage sector.

Additionally, the boom in e-commerce, coupled with the growing demand for attractive and protective packaging, is shaping new opportunities for boxboard packaging manufacturers. Companies are now investing heavily in innovative designs and materials that align with both environmental mandates and consumer expectations. With governments worldwide tightening regulations around single-use plastics and emphasizing the importance of circular economies, the boxboard packaging market is expected to remain a vital part of the global packaging landscape. From premium cosmetics to pharmaceutical products and fast-moving consumer goods, boxboard packaging stands out for its ability to combine form, function, and sustainability.

The market is primarily segmented by material into virgin and recycled categories, with the virgin material segment generating USD 42 billion in 2024. Virgin boxboard materials are highly valued for their superior strength, smooth surface, and exceptional print quality, making them an ideal choice for industries where high-end presentation and robust protection are crucial. Their ability to support premium finishes and detailed graphics makes them a preferred option for luxury goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging. The demand for virgin materials is expected to hold strong as brands increasingly seek packaging that not only protects the product but also enhances its visual appeal on store shelves.

When segmented by end-use industries, the food and beverage sector accounted for USD 29.9 billion in 2024, representing one of the largest shares in the boxboard packaging market. The rising consumption of ready-to-eat meals, takeout, and convenience foods is directly impacting the demand for lightweight and durable packaging solutions.

As consumers continue to prioritize convenience without compromising product quality, packaging that offers both protection and extended shelf life is becoming essential. Moreover, the rapid expansion of online grocery delivery and e-commerce platforms has intensified the need for sturdy and customizable packaging to ensure safe product transport and storage.

Regionally, North America held a 28.1% share of the global boxboard packaging market in 2024. This dominance is largely driven by robust demand from industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, all of which require high-quality and sustainable packaging options. Stringent government regulations encouraging eco-friendly packaging and phasing out single-use plastics are driving the adoption of recyclable materials like coated recycled boards and solid bleached sulfate. Companies across North America are focusing on enhancing their packaging portfolios to meet evolving consumer demands and regulatory standards, further boosting the regional market growth.

