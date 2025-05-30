403
QU, Inspiredminds Forge Strategic AI Partnership
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Summit AI Qatar (InspiredMinds) as part of the university's efforts to advance the knowledge-based economy, promote scientific research, and contribute to building national capacities in the field of artificial intelligence, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's digital agenda.
The MoU was signed by Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU Dr Aiman Erbad, and CEO and Founder of InspiredMinds Sarah Porter, the organising body of the World Summit AI.
Under this agreement, QU will serve as the official exclusive education partner of the AI Summit in Qatar from 2025 to 2028. This partnership will offer unique opportunities for students and faculty to engage with international experts, showcase their research and entrepreneurial projects, and participate in hands-on activities such as specialised classes, advisory clinics, and global discussion sessions.
In his statement, Dr Erbad said,“This agreement reflects QU's firm commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation and reaffirms the university's leadership in supporting digital transformation and developing AI technologies to benefit both Qatari and global communities. Our new partnership with InspiredMinds will empower our researchers and students to explore the latest advancements in AI and enhance their ability to develop practical solutions across various sectors.”
He added that through this collaboration, the university aims to support Qatar's efforts in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by advancing the knowledge-based economy and developing the research and innovation infrastructure – with a focus on the human and ethical dimensions of building trustworthy and secure intelligent systems.
Dr Erbad emphasised that QU is fully aware of today's global challenges – from economic shifts to rapid technological transformations – which require interdisciplinary research that produces deep, impactful scientific responses. Accordingly, the university has placed scientific research at the core of its vision, mission, and research priorities.
Sarah Porter also commented,“Our partnership with Qatar University comes at a critical moment for scientific and technological research. Now is the time to invest in cutting-edge, explorative studies that drive real world impact for humanity, so we are delighted to be partnering with such an institution of academic excellence”.
QU reaffirmed its pivotal role as a leading regional centre in artificial intelligence, innovation, and future technologies. The four-year partnership will enhance the university's ability to shape the scientific content of the summit, narrate its strategic journey, and organise high-quality sessions that highlight its academic and research excellence. It will also strengthen local and international partnerships and attract collaborators from various sectors, further establishing QU as a globally impactful academic institution.
