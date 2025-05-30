Moecc Issues 9,317 Permits To Ensure Environmental Compliance In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has released its performance report for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a robust set of accomplishments that underline Qatar's firm commitment to environmental protection, regulatory enforcement, and sustainable development.

A total of 9,317 environmental licenses and permits were issued, helping regulate development while protecting natural resources. During this period, the Ministry also served 1,216 visitors across its departments, ensuring accessible and responsive environmental services.

To support international trade and environmental compliance, 14,002 customs declaration documents were processed, and 139 official environmental reports were filed.

In terms of enforcement and field presence, the Ministry carried out 1,090 municipal field inspections and facilitated 14,584 customs examinations.

Efforts to enforce environmental law were reflected in the identification of 8 violations, which were followed up with 22 corrective actions to ensure compliance and risk mitigation.

As part of its strategic vision to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability, the Ministry conducted 382 internal and external technical meetings.

In a continued effort to promote knowledge and collaboration, 60 specialized workshops were organized.

Furthermore, 12 awareness events were held to educate the public and stakeholders about environmental responsibility.

Laboratory operations were also active, with 2,150 samples analyzed for environmental quality control. The Ministry also produced 914 technical audits, environmental studies, and reports, which guide policy and regulatory decisions.

The Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department carried out 265 field inspections, held 70 technical meetings, and analyzed 1,862 laboratory samples. It issued 31 permits, produced 329 detailed reports, organized 9 public awareness activities, and held 30 technical workshops.

It also handled 60 in-person reviews and received 31 environmental notifications. Four violations were identified and addressed.

Radiation monitoring and control saw 161 field visits and 13 technical meetings.

The department processed 268 sample analyses and issued 704 licenses. It managed 8,120 customs movement records, served 115 clients, conducted 22 corrective actions, and hosted 3 awareness events and 21 workshops. Additionally, it published 2 technical reports and received 1 formal notification.

The Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Management Department played a key role in monitoring chemical safety, conducting 294 inspections, and holding 33 meetings. It analyzed 20 lab samples, issued 7,912 permits, processed 6,464 customs entries, and received 104 notifications.

Four violations were recorded, 100 clients were assisted, 6 workshops were organized, and 5,882 customs releases were completed.

Focused on project evaluation and licensing, the Environmental Assessment and Licensing Department conducted 370 inspections and 266 technical meetings. It issued 670 environmental permits, handled 941 public consultations, generated 583 technical studies and reports, organized 3 workshops, and received 3 official notifications.

These accomplishments reflect the Ministry's steadfast dedication to its mission of achieving environmental sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

It continues to enhance regulatory frameworks, engage with stakeholders, and adopt scientific best practices to ensure a cleaner, safer, and greener future for all.