Municipality Minister Meets Youth Sustainability Advocates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah in his office yesterday received a group of school students participating in the“Sustainability Ambassadors” team, as part of supporting student initiatives aimed at promoting environmental awareness among youth.

During the meeting, the students presented the Minister with a documentary book titled“Cooperation and Support,” which showcases a series of initiatives and innovative ideas implemented in the field of sustainability and the environment. The book reflects the students' efforts in spreading the culture of sustainability within schools.

The team also presented their new initiative titled“Towards a Cleaner Beach,” which aims to reduce waste on beaches and raise community awareness about the importance of cleanliness through voluntary awareness campaigns and interactive workshops in collaboration with relevant entities.

The Minister appreciated youth initiatives, stressing the importance of instilling the values of sustainability and environmental protection in future generations. He also praised the role of schools in encouraging students to adopt positive environmental behaviours and contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development.