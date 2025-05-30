Kandupay Acquires Cingularity, Paving The Way For Nation's First Neuroscience-Driven Defense Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- David M. RooseveltNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a decisive move that reshapes the landscape of national security technology, KanduPay, Inc.("KanduPay"), led by David M. Roosevelt, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, has completed the acquisition of Cingularity, a deep-tech intelligence company holding over $300 million in intangible assets, including sovereign IP portfolios and classified neuroadaptive prototypes. This acquisition signals the formal retirement of Cingularity and the launch of a new, next-generation national defense company-the first in U.S. history to fuse neuroscience, AI, and tactical drone infrastructure into a unified sovereign platform.Helmed by Micah Brown and Yusuf Henriques, the new entity will integrate critical programs including:- The Lazarus Drone System, a neural-command fleet capable of live combat decision-making through brain-computer interfaces- Predictive Defense Protocols (PDPD) engineered for anticipatory warfare and threat modeling- Genome-variant cognitive analytics and neurobiometric tools for battlefield readiness and psychological defense- U.S.-based manufacturing in Baltimore, the greater DMV area, and North Carolina, creating a sovereign tech corridor for defense resilienceThis unprecedented spinout is being backed by KanduPay's financial architecture and will draw capital from a structured DIP process involving a mezzanine of large banks, enabling the strategic unwinding of legacy assets while activating forward-operating capital.“This isn't just the end of Cingularity-it's the beginning of something that's never existed,” said Micah Brown, architect of multiple frontier ventures including BrainRap and Centiment.“We are building the cognitive shield of a new era. Defense is no longer just physical-it's perceptual, anticipatory, and rooted in neurobiological sovereignty.”“For decades we've watched the gaps-between veteran care, battlefield intelligence, and predictive infrastructure,” said Yusuf Henriques, a military veteran and CEO of INDYGENEUS.“Now we're closing them. This is what it means to defend the nervous system of a nation.”David M. Roosevelt, CEO of KanduPay, underscored the historical weight of the acquisition.“KanduPay exists to protect sovereign futures-financially, technologically, and now, defensively,” said Roosevelt.“This is not a startup. This is a national imperative.”This marks the official sunset of Cingularity, FilmFundr, Centiment, and BrainRap-whose intellectual legacies, codebases, and defense-aligned patents are now being consolidated into the new structure. Rather than fragmenting these breakthroughs, KanduPay, Inc is ensuring their full unification under federal-grade oversight, sovereign governance, and long-term R&D pathways.The new defense company is scheduled for formal launch in late Q3 2025, with pilot contracts, neuroadaptive drone demonstrations, and multi-agency briefings already underway.The United States is not merely adding another defense contractor to its roster; it is establishing a new frontier of sovereign capability: neurodefense.

