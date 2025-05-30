Bitcoin Breaks Below $106K As $11.5B Options Expiry Triggers Market-Wide Correction

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market experienced significant volatility overnight and into the morning of May 30, 2025, with a major correction unfolding as a massive $11.5 billion options expiry event coincided with widespread profit-taking across major digital assets.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 4.4% to $3.46 trillion, marking a decisive shift from the consolidation phase observed on May 29.

Bitcoin led the decline, dropping below the psychologically important $106,000 level during Asian trading hours, while Ethereum erased previous gains with a sharp 5% decline.

Current market prices reflect continued selling pressure:

  • Bitcoin (BTC): $106,217.51 (-1.33%, 24h)
  • Ethereum (ETH): $2,639.27 (-3.12%, 24h)
  • XRP: $2.2224 (-2.79%, 24h)
  • Solana (SOL): $165.81 (-3.7%, 24h)
  • Litecoin (LTC): $91.83 (-5.25%, 24h)

What Happened Overnight (May 29-30)
Options Expiry Catalyst: The primary driver behind the overnight selloff was the expiration of approximately 92,500 Bitcoin options contracts with a notional value of roughly $10 billion on May 30. This massive expiry created significant selling pressure as market makers unwound positions.



Profit-Taking Accelerates: The decline represents a natural correction following Bitcoin 's robust rally to $111,814 reached on May 22. Bitcoin's failure to sustain momentum above $109,588 triggered algorithmic selling by short-term traders.

Ethereum Whale Activity: A significant Ethereum whale sold 2,559 ETH at a loss, incurring approximately $105,000 in losses and reducing their May profits to $1.13 million. This large transaction occurred 11 hours before the morning of May 30, contributing to downward pressure on ETH.
Extraordinary Performance Highlights
Top Performers:

  • TRB (Tellor): +28.55% to $65.52 - Leading the gainers with exceptional momentum
  • LPT (Livepeer): +31.91% to $7.408 - Strong performance in the decentralized video space
  • WCT: +27.01% to $1.33864 - Significant single-day surge
  • ZBCN: +12.02% to $0.006375 - Notable percentage gain among smaller caps

Major Declines:

  • SOPH: -14.48% to $0.05428 - Dramatic reversal from previous extraordinary gains
  • OM (MANTRA): -12.7% to $0.3410 - Significant retreat in DeFi space
  • PEPE: -9.86% to $0.00001308 - Meme coin sector under pressure
  • UNI (Uniswap): -9.38% to $6.537 - DeFi blue-chip facing headwinds

ETF Flows and Institutional Activity
Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Invesco's Bitcoin ETF recorded a significant $20 million net outflow on May 30, signaling bearish sentiment among institutional investors. This represents a notable shift from the generally positive institutional flows seen throughout May.

Ethereum ETF Performance: Despite the market downturn, Ethereum ETFs have been experiencing their best month of 2025, with $108.58 million in May inflows led by BlackRock's ETHA. However, recent whale selling activity suggests some institutional caution.

Mixed ETF Sentiment: While May has seen cumulative Bitcoin ETF inflows exceeding $3.6 billion, the recent outflows indicate profit-taking at current price levels.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin Technical Setup:

  • Current support at the 20-day EMA around $105,453 is being tested
  • Key resistance remains at $109,588, with failure to reclaim this level triggering the current correction
  • RSI on daily charts dropped to 42, indicating oversold conditions that could attract buyers
  • The $102,000-$105,000 zone represents critical support for maintaining the broader uptrend

Ethereum Analysis:

  • ETH trading volume spiked 18% following the whale sale, reaching 12.5 million ETH across major exchanges
  • RSI at 42 suggests oversold conditions similar to Bitcoin
  • Key support at $2,600 being tested, with a break potentially targeting lower levels
  • Network activity remains strong with daily active addresses up 5.3% to 485,000

Market Correlations: Ethereum shows a 0.75 correlation with Bitcoin, while both assets maintain a 0.62 correlation with the S&P 500, highlighting the interconnectedness with traditional markets.
Volume and Liquidity Analysis
Total crypto trading volume reached $122 billion, with Bitcoin accounting for significant portion of the activity. The increased volume during the decline suggests genuine selling pressure rather than a mere liquidity squeeze.
Notable Volume Spikes:

  • Bitcoin 24h volume: $1.19B
  • Ethereum 24h volume: $563.59M
  • XRP 24h volume: $102.83M
  • Solana 24h volume: $197.57M

Market Sentiment and Fear & Greed Index
The Fear and Greed Index declined from 68 to 65, down from 76 seen the previous week. While still in "greed" territory, the downward trajectory reflects growing caution among market participants.
Altcoin Sector Performance
The broader altcoin market showed mixed signals, with nearly half of the top 100 cryptocurrencies maintaining positive performance despite the major asset declines. This suggests selective strength in certain sectors while others face rotational selling.

DeFi Sector: Generally under pressure with UNI, LINK, and other major protocols declining
Meme Coins: PEPE and DOGE leading declines, reflecting risk-off sentiment
Layer 1s: SOL, ADA showing resilience compared to the broader market
Outlook and Key Levels to Watch
Analysts suggest this correction follows established patterns where rallies are followed by short-term downward corrections. The market appears to be in a healthy consolidation phase rather than entering a broader bear market.
Critical Levels:

  • Bitcoin: Support at $105,000-$106,000, resistance at $109,600
  • Ethereum: Support at $2,600, resistance at $2,800
  • Overall market health depends on holding these key technical levels

The combination of options expiry, profit-taking, and institutional outflows created the perfect storm for the current correction, but underlying fundamentals remain supportive for a potential rebound if key support levels hold.

