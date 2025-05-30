Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 808 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
22 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.80 34.05 33.45 270 400
MTF CBOE 6 000 33.71 33.90 33.50 202 260
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
23 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 300 33.58 33.95 32.75 278 714
MTF CBOE 5 540 33.70 33.95 32.85 186 698
MTF Turquoise 667 33.52 33.95 32.95 22 358
MTF Aquis 1 209 33.52 33.95 32.85 40 526
26 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 486 34.36 34.50 34.10 291 579
MTF CBOE 5 500 34.37 34.50 34.20 189 035
MTF Turquoise 1 100 34.40 34.60 34.20 37 840
MTF Aquis 914 34.45 34.45 34.45 31 487
27 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 434 34.47 34.65 34.25 290 720
MTF CBOE 5 199 34.49 34.70 34.35 179 314
MTF Turquoise 939 34.53 34.60 34.35 32 424
MTF Aquis 856 34.49 34.60 34.40 29 523
28 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.28 35.60 34.80 282 240
MTF CBOE 3 664 35.41 35.60 35.25 129 742
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 72 808 34.27 35.60 33.70 2 494 860

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 May 2025 1 200 33.78 34.10 33.50 40 536
23 May 2025 1 400 33.15 33.40 32.80 46 410
26 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
28 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 600 86 946


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
23 May 2025 400 33.80 33.80 33.80 13 520
26 May 2025 1 600 34.23 34.60 34.00 54 768
27 May 2025 570 34.56 34.70 34.50 19 699
28 May 2025 1 200 35.21 35.60 34.70 42 252
Total 3 770 130 239

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 667 shares.

On 28 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 369 742 own shares, or 6.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

  • p250530E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Search