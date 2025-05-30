Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 808 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 22 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 33.80 34.05 33.45 270 400 MTF CBOE 6 000 33.71 33.90 33.50 202 260 MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 23 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 300 33.58 33.95 32.75 278 714 MTF CBOE 5 540 33.70 33.95 32.85 186 698 MTF Turquoise 667 33.52 33.95 32.95 22 358 MTF Aquis 1 209 33.52 33.95 32.85 40 526 26 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 486 34.36 34.50 34.10 291 579 MTF CBOE 5 500 34.37 34.50 34.20 189 035 MTF Turquoise 1 100 34.40 34.60 34.20 37 840 MTF Aquis 914 34.45 34.45 34.45 31 487 27 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 434 34.47 34.65 34.25 290 720 MTF CBOE 5 199 34.49 34.70 34.35 179 314 MTF Turquoise 939 34.53 34.60 34.35 32 424 MTF Aquis 856 34.49 34.60 34.40 29 523 28 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.28 35.60 34.80 282 240 MTF CBOE 3 664 35.41 35.60 35.25 129 742 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 72 808 34.27 35.60 33.70 2 494 860

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 May 2025 1 200 33.78 34.10 33.50 40 536 23 May 2025 1 400 33.15 33.40 32.80 46 410 26 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 600 86 946





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 May 2025 400 33.80 33.80 33.80 13 520 26 May 2025 1 600 34.23 34.60 34.00 54 768 27 May 2025 570 34.56 34.70 34.50 19 699 28 May 2025 1 200 35.21 35.60 34.70 42 252 Total 3 770 130 239

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 667 shares.

On 28 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 369 742 own shares, or 6.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250530E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement