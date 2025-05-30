Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|22 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|33.80
|34.05
|33.45
|270 400
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|33.71
|33.90
|33.50
|202 260
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|23 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 300
|33.58
|33.95
|32.75
|278 714
|MTF CBOE
|5 540
|33.70
|33.95
|32.85
|186 698
|MTF Turquoise
|667
|33.52
|33.95
|32.95
|22 358
|MTF Aquis
|1 209
|33.52
|33.95
|32.85
|40 526
|26 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 486
|34.36
|34.50
|34.10
|291 579
|MTF CBOE
|5 500
|34.37
|34.50
|34.20
|189 035
|MTF Turquoise
|1 100
|34.40
|34.60
|34.20
|37 840
|MTF Aquis
|914
|34.45
|34.45
|34.45
|31 487
|27 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 434
|34.47
|34.65
|34.25
|290 720
|MTF CBOE
|5 199
|34.49
|34.70
|34.35
|179 314
|MTF Turquoise
|939
|34.53
|34.60
|34.35
|32 424
|MTF Aquis
|856
|34.49
|34.60
|34.40
|29 523
|28 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|35.28
|35.60
|34.80
|282 240
|MTF CBOE
|3 664
|35.41
|35.60
|35.25
|129 742
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|72 808
|34.27
|35.60
|33.70
|2 494 860
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 600 shares during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 May 2025
|1 200
|33.78
|34.10
|33.50
|40 536
|23 May 2025
|1 400
|33.15
|33.40
|32.80
|46 410
|26 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 600
|86 946
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 May 2025
|400
|33.80
|33.80
|33.80
|13 520
|26 May 2025
|1 600
|34.23
|34.60
|34.00
|54 768
|27 May 2025
|570
|34.56
|34.70
|34.50
|19 699
|28 May 2025
|1 200
|35.21
|35.60
|34.70
|42 252
|Total
|3 770
|130 239
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 667 shares.
On 28 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 369 742 own shares, or 6.21% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
