3F Oil Palm And AP Govt. Launch Awareness Campaign In 50 Villages For Empowering Oil Palm Farmers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 29th May 2025: 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Andhra Pradesh, has initiated an extensive farmer awareness program aimed at promoting sustainable oil palm cultivation across the state. The initiative is being conducted in Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts, covering a total of 50 villages.
The program focuses on educating farmers about best practices in oil palm farming, including agronomy techniques, input management, disease control, and sustainable harvesting methods. Through interactive sessions, demonstrations, and expert consultations, the campaign seeks to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools necessary to increase productivity and profitability.
India currently imports over 60% of its edible oil requirements, with annual imports exceeding 13 million tonnes. To counter this, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with the goal of bringing an additional 6.5 lakh hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025–26.
Andhra Pradesh plays a pivotal role in this mission, contributing more than 60% of India's total oil palm cultivation. With over 1.5 lakh hectares currently under oil palm, the state is a key driver in reducing dependency on imports and enhancing domestic production.
"This joint effort underscores the commitment of both 3F Oil Palm and the Horticulture Department to boost the oil palm sector in the state and contribute to the larger goal of self-reliance in edible oil production. The program is expected to directly benefit hundreds of farmers, creating a ripple effect in improving oil palm cultivation standards across the region," said Mr. Srinivas Rao kilari, Head Agri, 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd.
About 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd:
3F Oil Palm Private Limited, is a company engaged in the Oil Palm development program in India ever since the project commenced in the early 1990s. Due to its continued vision towards this project, they have invested in and actively carrying out operations in 5 states of India. 3F Oil Palm remains highly committed to the Oil Palm development project, and are actively working towards self-reliance in edible oils in India.
