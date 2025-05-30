GE Vernova Stock Slips After Jefferies Downgrade On Valuation Concerns, Retail Finds Buying Opportunity

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>GE Vernova (GEV) stock was down marginally in extended trading on Thursday after falling 2.9% in the regular trading session.</p> <p>Jefferies downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' but lifted the price target to $527 from $427, according to TheFly. The new price target represented an upside of 8.7% compared to the stock's previous closing price.</p> <p>The power equipment producer's stock has a consensus price target of $417.30, according to FinChat data.</p> <p>According to TheFly, the brokerage noted that the present share price already reflects a premium based on Jefferies' higher-than-consensus 2028 estimates.</p> <p>Jefferies said that while GE's long-term fundamentals remain strong, the stock provides "narrowing incremental risk/reward" as the shares have outperformed in recent times.</p> <p>“It has been a great climb, but air gets rarer towards the top,” the brokerage said.</p> <p>Earlier this month, JP Morgan already lowered estimates for GE Vernova's onshore wind business amid policy uncertainty.</p> <p>While GE Vernova's power equipment sales have boomed, its sales in the wind segment have stagnated amid continued project delays and the Trump administration's unfavorable policies.</p> <p>CEO Scott Strazik said at a Bernstein conference on Wednesday that the company's electrification business is on course to surpass its wind business in size and revenue by next year.</p> <p>During Trump's visit to the Middle East in May, GE Vernova signed a $14 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia to supply gas turbines and other energy solutions.</p> <p>Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' (69/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'extremely high.'</p> <img> <strong>GEV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 p.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits</strong> <p>One retail trader described Thursday's stock move as a healthy pullback.</p> <p> </p> <p>“Think I'll take a starter position here,” another trader said.</p> <p>GE Vernova stock has gained 41.6% year to date (YTD).</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
