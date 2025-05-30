403
Tesla Energy Calls For 'Sensible Wind Down' Of Energy Tax Credits, Warns Of Grid Risks
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Tesla Energy has called on the U.S. Senate to implement a "sensible wind down" of energy tax credits, warning that an abrupt end could threaten the nation's energy independence and grid reliability.</p> <p>In a post on X, the company said the continuation of the incentives is crucial to maintaining the rapid pace of clean energy deployment-over 60 GW annually-needed to support the rising power demands of artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing growth.</p> <p>"Ending the energy tax credits abruptly would threaten America's energy independence and the reliability of our grid," Tesla Energy said. </p> <p>The Senate is currently debating the House-approved“One Big Beautiful Bill,” which targets multiple climate-focused provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).</p> <p>The act includes provisions such as the residential solar tax credit and commercial investment tax credits for removal.</p> <p>In February, a coalition of more than 1,850 clean energy companies sent letters to Congress earlier this year to request the preservation of clean energy tax credits established under the IRA.</p> <p>These companies said that the tax incentives are vital for maintaining U.S. energy independence, supporting grid reliability, and sustaining the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies. </p> <p>The coalition of energy companies said this is necessary to meet the growing power demands from artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing sectors. </p> <p>The legislation is currently under consideration in the Senate.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has declined 5.5% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
