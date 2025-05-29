Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DAE Signs Agreements To Sell Aircraft Valued At $500M

2025-05-29 11:25:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced today that its leasing division DAE Capital recently signed agreements to sell nine narrow and wide body aircraft with a total market value of approximately $500 million aircraft sales are all expected to close in 2021.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said:“The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust. These transactions demonstrate DAE's ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.” - ...

