DAE Signs Agreements To Sell Aircraft Valued At $500M
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced today that its leasing division DAE Capital recently signed agreements to sell nine narrow and wide body aircraft with a total market value of approximately $500 million aircraft sales are all expected to close in 2021.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said:“The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust. These transactions demonstrate DAE's ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.” - ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment