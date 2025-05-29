Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) New Blood Test For Endometriosis Moves Closer To Market

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF) has unveiled landmark clinical data confirming its Promarker(R)Endo blood test as a highly accurate, non-invasive diagnostic tool for endometriosis.

The findings, presented over the weekend at the 16th World Congress on Endometriosis in Sydney, mark a significant step toward the commercial rollout of the test.

FAST FACTS

- Endometriosis affects one in nine women and girls in Australia

- Diagnosis typically takes seven years

- The incidence of endometriosis is three-fold higher in women undergoing fertility treatments

- Currently there is no readily available accurate non-invasive test for endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic condition affecting approximately 1 in 9 women and girls globally. It can cause severe pelvic pain, painful periods, and infertility. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong.

The study demonstrated that PromarkerEndo accurately detects all stages of endometriosis using a single, universal blood test. While current diagnostic methods rely on invasive surgery and can take up to seven years, PromarkerEndo uses a simple 'traffic light' system (low, moderate, or high risk) to indicate the likelihood of the disease.

"This is a major step forward in making non-invasive diagnosis of endometriosis a clinical reality," said Dr Richard Lipscombe, Managing Director of Proteomics International.

"PromarkerEndo's accuracy and simplicity have the potential to dramatically reduce diagnostic delays and improve outcomes in both general and fertility care."

The results showed strong diagnostic performance across all stages of disease. Notably, the test delivered nearly 90% accuracy in identifying early-stage endometriosis (Stages I and II), making it a valuable tool for early intervention, particularly for women experiencing symptoms or undergoing fertility treatment.

The test's real-world performance was validated in a study of 704 participants in collaboration with the Royal Women's Hospital and the University of Melbourne.

Professor Peter Rogers, Research Director at the Royal Women's Hospital, said, "A reliable blood test that detects early-stage endometriosis could transform how we manage this condition. PromarkerEndo has the potential to support earlier diagnosis and timely intervention, particularly in fertility settings."

With commercialisation and regulatory planning underway, PromarkerEndo is on track to launch in Australia later this year and become a first-in-class diagnostic solution in the global women's health market.

