Kerala Weather, May 30: Heavy Rainfall Continues Caution Advised

Kerala Weather, May 30: Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall and breezy conditions across various cities.

Kerala Weather, May 30: Brace for heavy rain, breezy conditions. Despite the rain, some regions will experience uncomfortable humidity. Residents should monitor local advisories and take precautions if travelling. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 30°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Expect a breezy and wet day in Kochi, with scattered rainfall throughout. The day will see a high of 30°C.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Kozhikode is bracing for heavy rainfall, and local authorities have issued warnings for possible flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to stay alert.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Continuous rain throughout the day. The temperature is expected to peak at 29°C. Residents should be prepared for wet roads and heavy rain.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kollam will be windy and rainy. Temperatures will range between 30°C and 26°C. It's advisable to stay indoors during peak wind and rain hours.