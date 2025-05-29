Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Weather, May 30: Heavy Rainfall Continues Caution Advised

2025-05-29 10:09:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kerala Weather, May 30: Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall and breezy conditions across various cities. </p><img><p><strong>Kerala Weather, May 30</strong>: Brace for heavy rain, breezy conditions. Despite the rain, some regions will experience uncomfortable humidity. Residents should monitor local advisories and take precautions if travelling. Here's the city-wise forecast.</p><img><p><strong>Kochi </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Real Feel: 33°C </p><p>Expect a breezy and wet day in Kochi, with scattered rainfall throughout. The day will see a high of 30°C.</p><p><strong>Kozhikode </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 27°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 23°C </p><p>Real Feel: 31°C </p><p>Kozhikode is bracing for heavy rainfall, and local authorities have issued warnings for possible flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to stay alert.</p><img><p><strong>Thiruvananthapuram </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 34°C </p><p>Continuous rain throughout the day. The temperature is expected to peak at 29°C. Residents should be prepared for wet roads and heavy rain.</p><p><strong>Kollam </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 30°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 36°C </p><p>Kollam will be windy and rainy. Temperatures will range between 30°C and 26°C. It's advisable to stay indoors during peak wind and rain hours.</p>

