6 Love Sports And Eight Sleep Announce Partnership Miami Women's Padel League Rebranded As The Eight Sleep Miami Women's Padel League By 6 Love Sports

This groundbreaking agreement marks in the rise of women's padel in the United States

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 Love Sports is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Eight Sleep , the world's leading sleep fitness company, to relaunch its flagship competition as the Eight Sleep Miami Women's Padel League by 6 Love Sports. This collaboration marks a milestone in the rise of women's padel in the U.S., and reflects the powerful alignment between 6LS's mission to elevate, empower, and develop women's padel, and Eight Sleep's commitment to health, recovery, and high performance.

The newly rebranded league will kick off its upcoming season on August 7, 2025, welcoming over 160+ women across multiple divisions for a vibrant season of matches, connection, and community. To celebrate the partnership, as one of the highlights, Eight Sleep will award two brand-new Pod 5's to the winning team for each league season, a cutting-edge sleep solution designed to optimize recovery through temperature regulation, sleep tracking, and personalized insights.

As 6LS expands across the USA, Eight Sleep will be right there "We are all in. Padel is more than just a game-it's a way of life," said Andi Neugarten, Founder of 6 Love Sports. "It's healthy, social, addictive in the best way, and deeply empowering. The women in our community train hard, support one another, and are building something extraordinary. Eight Sleep recognizes that power, and we're thrilled to bring their revolutionary product into our world."

A Community Rooted in Passion and Purpose

Since its launch, 6 Love Sports has built one of the most dynamic and engaged women's padel communities in the country. What began as a grassroots league in Miami has quickly grown into a city-wide movement-united not just by sport, but by a deep commitment to connection, empowerment, and excellence.

At 6 Love Sports, the mission extends beyond the court. The brand is committed to harvesting the collective strength of women, offering not only matches and events, but a platform to network, grow, and shine. Whether players are new to the sport or seasoned competitors, they find community, camaraderie, and inspiration through 6LS programming.

"We may be connected through our passion for padel," said Andi Neugarten, "but as women, we have so many layers-skills, experiences, stories-that make our community strong. Women are better together, and this league is proof of that."

Eight Sleep: Sleep Fitness for a High-Performance Life

With the release of Pod 5, Eight Sleep continues to revolutionize recovery for those who live at full speed. Featuring AI-powered temperature control, detailed health insights, and advanced sleep tracking, the Pod 5 is designed to help athletes and achievers maximize their potential through better sleep. Recent studies show that sleeping on the Pod can deliver measurable performance gains in just two weeks, including a 23% average increase in upper body endurance, a 16% average increase in core endurance, and an 8% improvement in aerobic fitness (VO2max), all without changes to workout routines1.

These improvements are similar to 2 weeks of HITT training or 6 weeks of strength training. These results underscore the Pod's ability to enhance energy, recovery, and overall athletic performance through improved sleep quality.

By partnering with 6 Love Sports, Eight Sleep connects with a premium audience of active, health-conscious, high-performing women-those who understand that every match won starts with a night of great sleep.

A National Vision, Shared Momentum

As 6 Love Sports expands across the United States, bringing its signature energy and female-driven padel culture to new cities, Eight Sleep will be there to support and fuel that growth-driving momentum for women's padel in every community it touches. This partnership is not just about one league or one season-it's about creating a movement, together.

Looking Ahead

As the fastest growing sport in the world, padel is experiencing a groundswell of female participation, with nearly 40% of players now women-a number that's only rising. With this partnership, 6 Love Sports and Eight Sleep are not only celebrating that growth, but accelerating it.

Together, they are championing a new era in women's sports-one built on passion, performance, wellness, and community.

