The Future Is Now: Samsung's AI Home Experience Sets A New Standard For Connected Living In The Region



Immersive villa concept showcased Samsung's 2025 lineup, powered by SmartThings and AI, that transforms home entertainment, wellness and energy efficiency through intelligent design and seamless integration The experience featured eight lifestyle zones built around real-life scenarios, from movie nights powered by the latest in supersize Neo QLED technology to connected appliances and productivity-enhancing workspaces.

Dubai, UAE, May , 2025: Samsung Gulf Electronics unveiled its AI Home, an immersive concept experience designed to bring to life the brand's latest innovations in home entertainment, appliances, and connected living, all powered by SmartThings. Hosted in a villa-style smart home, the exclusive launch event highlighted Samsung's commitment to transforming everyday routines into intelligent, connected experiences.

From the newest Neo QLED and OLED TVs to Bespoke AI appliances to interactive AI-powered monitors, Samsung's AI Home demonstrated how technology can seamlessly integrate across every room to elevate how users live, work, relax, and connect.

Doohee Lee, President, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said,“At Samsung, we believe the home of the future is not just about individual devices but about intelligence that connects them. With Samsung AI Home and the SmartThings platform, we are demonstrating how homes can think, respond, and evolve to meet unique lifestyles and needs. Samsung is committed to enriching everyday life by unifying the power of our smartphones, TVs, and appliances to deliver truly integrated, intelligent experiences. Our vision is fully aligned with the UAE's ambition to be a global hub for AI-driven innovation. We are proud to support the nation's strategy by offering AI solutions that reduce energy consumption, prioritize personal wellbeing, and raise the bar for sustainable, future-ready living.”

The experience featured eight lifestyle zones built around real-life scenarios, from movie nights powered by the latest in supersize Neo QLED technology to connected kitchens and productivity-enhancing workspaces. Guests were invited to explore how SmartThings, Samsung's global IoT platform, orchestrates a multi-device ecosystem with a single, intelligent interface.

AI-powered home entertainment:

Key highlights from the launch included significant upgrades across Samsung's core product categories. In the visual display segment, Samsung unveiled its full 2025 TV and soundbar line-up, setting a new benchmark for AI-powered entertainment.

Samsung's TV portfolio has expanded from 26 to 50 models across 12 series. Headlining the range are the latest Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame Pro models, now enhanced with Vision AI, Samsung's proprietary intelligence engine designed to learn user preferences, elevate content quality, and act as a smart home hub. Enhanced functions like 8K/4K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, and Color Booster Pro use deep learning to enhance visual and sound quality for a cinema-grade experience. 'Auto HDR Remastering Pro' uses AI deep learning technology to analyze SDR content scene by scene and apply real-time HDR effects to enhance immersion with rich contrast and realistic colors.

Neo QLED:

Cutting edge of the category, 8K model is powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, enabling real-time scene optimization through AI-based upscaling, motion enhancement, and adaptive sound. Whether you're watching sports, gaming, or streaming, the experience is rendered in crystal clarity with 8K/4K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro that fine-tunes contrast at the pixel level using Quantum Mini LEDs. Neo QLED also features Glare Free technology, ensuring vibrant visuals even in sunlit spaces, and integrates seamlessly with the SmartThings ecosystem for effortless control of other smart devices. Designed for immersion, performance, and living room dominance, Neo QLED is no longer just a TV, it's the centerpiece of the modern connected home. Also Samsung's 2025 Neo QLED range redefines home theater at scale, with a bold leap in screen sizes, now available in 100-inch and 115-inch models, up from the previous 98-inch ceiling.

Wireless One Connect Box:

Samsung's new Wireless One Connect Box simplifies installation by eliminating cable clutter and enabling a cleaner, more streamlined setup. By wirelessly transmitting video and power, the solution offers greater flexibility in screen placement while preserving the aesthetic of any living space. It also features an omni-directional operating distance of up to 10m with wireless transmission for 8K 120 Hz.

OLED:

Samsung's 2025 OLED lineup delivers elevated performance for both entertainment and gaming, offering AI-powered visuals and premium display technologies.

Leading the range is the S95F, designed to power the ultimate OLED TV experience with deep contrast and smooth, responsive gameplay. It is equipped with Motion Xcelerator 4K @165Hz for fluid motion handling, G-Sync Compatibility validated by NVIDIA, and FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free, low-latency HDR gaming - making it a top-tier option for gaming enthusiasts. The OLED HDR Pro engine brings out detail from the darkest shadows to the brightest highlights, while Glare Free technology reduces reflections without compromising picture depth or color integrity.

The 2025 Samsung OLED line-up expands in both performance and accessibility with the introduction of the new S85 model, the most affordable way yet to experience Samsung's OLED excellence S85 is equipped with HDR Brightness Optimizer, delivering deeper blacks and enhanced brightness for cinematic contrast and razor-sharp detail. Backed by an advanced AI processor, it supports AI-enhanced motion smoothing, scene-based optimization, and 4K upscaling, adapting visuals in real time for stunning realism across streaming, gaming, and live broadcasts. With Dolby Atmos support, sleek industrial design, and seamless integration into Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, the S85 offers refined aesthetics and intelligent performance for viewers who want it all, without compromise.

Frame Pro:

The Frame Pro is Samsung's most advanced lifestyle TV to date, blending artistic form with cutting-edge function. It is the first and only Art TV to offer 4K wireless transmission via the Wireless One Connect Box, enabling a sleek, cable-free setup that complements refined interiors. As part of Samsung's 2025 The Frame series, it has Artful Colour validation from Pantone, ensuring natural and true-to-life visual, whether displaying classic masterpieces, streaming content, gaming, or watching live sport. The Frame Pro features a UL-certified Matte Display to minimize glare and preserve the look of real canvas, while its included Slim-Fit wall mount allows the TV to sit nearly flush against the wall, creating the effect of a framed artwork. Combining innovation and elegance, The Frame Pro transforms home entertainment into a curated, gallery-like experience.

Q Series Soundbar:

The Samsung Soundbar, ranked No. 1 in global sales for 11 consecutive years, is updated and enhanced for an immersive audio experience. The 2025 Q Series Soundbars (HW-Q990F, HW-Q930F, HW-Q800F, and HW-QS700F) have reduced the size of the subwoofer by 58% (based on Q990F) while achieving powerful bass. The 'Convertible Soundbar (HW-QS700F)', which was newly released this year, automatically optimizes the sound by detecting the direction of installation with the gyro sensor built into the soundbar. Regardless of how it is installed on a stand or wall-mount, Dolby Atmos and Q Symphony provide immersive surround sound.

Samsung Art Store expansion:

The 'Samsung Art Store', which was previously only supported on The Frame, has been expanded to include the 2025 Neo QLED and QLED. Samsung Art Store is an art subscription service exclusively for Samsung TVs that provides more than 3,000 world-class artworks in cooperation with about 70 famous art galleries and museums such as the MoMA, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Tate and Prado making it easy to access art in everyday life.

A connected, cinematic experience:

All models come equipped with SmartThings integration, Dolby Atmos support, and seamless content access via Samsung's partnerships with key OTT players creating an entertainment ecosystem that is cinematic, responsive, and highly personalized.

A safer, more convenient AI Home:

Samsung's latest Bespoke AI home appliances took center stage, with innovations that combine aesthetics, intelligence, and energy efficiency, and enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs. At the heart of the company's vision is the AI Home display, expanded to a broad range of new products, such as Bespoke AI Refrigerators, the Bespoke AI Laundry, Washers and Dryers.

Bespoke AI Refrigerator:

Samsung's latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator lineup embodies the brand's mission to turn appliances into intelligent companions, not just tools.

The 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerator builds on the success of Samsung's Family Hub series, now offering a more affordable version of the concept, featuring a 9-inch AI Home display that centralizes control and communication within the kitchen, bringing smart functionality to a wider audience. The screen allows users to view schedules, leave notes, check notifications, and manage SmartThings-connected devices. SmartThings Food provides recipe suggestions and lets users manually track food expiry dates. The refrigerator also allows users to receive calls or messages on the screen and interact across multiple connected devices like TVs or smartphones-helping them stay connected without disrupting what they're doing

Bespoke AI Laundry:

Samsung's new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer models introduce enhanced capacity and intelligent operation. The 26kg washer and 17kg dryer feature a 7-inch AI Home display, allowing users to check cycle status, monitor detergent levels, and access other SmartThings-connected devices directly from the appliance. Equipped with AI EcobubbleTM and AI Wash+, the machines detect fabric type, load weight, and soil level, adjusting water usage, detergent, and cycle time accordingly. The system also remembers user preferences for future cycles. Additional features include the ability to receive notifications, stream video, or access productivity tools while the appliance is in use. This product line reflects Samsung's ongoing commitment to simplifying daily tasks through AI and connectivity.

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra:

Samsung's vacuum cleaner lineup gets enhanced with AI-powered features too. The cordless stick vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, not only has powerful suction power of up to 400W but the upgraded AI Cleaning Mode recognizes diverse environments like corners and the type of floors and carpets for improved cleaning. It even learns from usage patterns to suggest cleaning modes, recognizes floor types for automatic suction adjustments, and offers up to 100 minutes of runtime with the All-in-One Clean Station for hygienic dust disposal. To ensure seamless connectivity, users also receive real-time notifications for incoming calls and messages directly on the device's connected interface, allowing them to stay informed without interrupting their cleaning flow.

All appliances are linked through SmartThings for a fully connected and controllable home experience, helping users optimize performance while managing energy use more efficiently.

Gaming gets reimagined:

Samsung's latest Odyssey monitor lineup redefines immersive gaming and productivity, introducing next-generation display technologies engineered for both high-performance gaming and modern multitasking. With AI-powered features and industry-first innovations, the new Odyssey range represents a significant leap forward in display capability for users who demand more from their screens - whether working, creating, or gaming.

Odyssey 3D:

Leading the innovation is the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Samsung's first-ever glasses-free 3D gaming monitor. Leveraging advanced eye-tracking technology and a proprietary lenticular lens, the display creates a natural, high-definition 3D experience that brings games and content to life with incredible depth and realism. Paired with the Reality Hub app, users can access a growing library of 3D content and tailor their settings for enhanced immersion. The monitor also features AI video conversion, which analyzes and transforms compatible 2D content into 3D in real time - extending the 3D experience to a wider range of media. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC, the Odyssey 3D delivers both immersive visuals and responsive gameplay with reduced eye strain and smooth motion.

Smart M9 OLED:

Also featured during the AI Home experience, The Smart M9 OLED monitor is Samsung's first OLED Smart Monitor, offering the best OLED display quality, refresh rate, and response time among smart monitors to deliver the ultimate viewing experience and top-tier gameplay. Advanced AI technology enhances both image and audio quality, elevating entertainment and simplifying content exploration. With built-in SmartThings integration, the M9 allows for safer and easier connections to Samsung devices, enabling more seamless control and smarter daily interactions.

Strategic partnerships:

The event also spotlighted Samsung's expanding network of strategic partners. e& brought enhanced connectivity and smart infrastructure to the AI Home experience, while OSN powered a zone of world-class content and Dolby Atmos transformed entertainment with premium, multidimensional sound, delivering theater-like audio across multiple demonstration zones, illustrating the power of partnership in building the home of tomorrow. Meanwhile, Vuz reimagined the viewing experience with their immersive 360 degree content technology.

As part of its continued collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, e& UAE is offering customers access to the latest Samsung Smart TVs as part of its growing home entertainment portfolio, with exclusive pre-order benefits available from May 21 to June 10.

With AI Home, Samsung isn't just showcasing innovation, it is redefining how technology makes life more intuitive, immersive, and intelligent. From the way we cook, clean, and unwind, to how we connect, create, and play, Samsung's AI-powered ecosystem is shaping a new standard for everyday living in the region and beyond.