Amarillo College Graduate Rafael Aguirre's Story Reaches Millions

AMARILLO, Texas, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A photo of Rafael Aguirre , an 83-year-old lifelong learner, at Amarillo College's graduation May 9 has captured the hearts of more than 7 million people across multiple social and news media platforms.

“It's evident that his story is a powerful reminder that it's never too late to learn, grow, and positively impact others,” said Dr. Jamelle J. Conner, president of Amarillo College.“At AC, students can quickly earn meaningful certificates and degrees that lead to rewarding careers and help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in our region and beyond. We are so proud of Rafael and all of our graduates who walked across the stage!”

Aguirre first earned an associate degree in applied science and mechanical engineering technology from AC in 1995. This last year he studied heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) while at AC and earned multiple certificates including HVAC assistant and technician.

“If I can learn something every day, that's good,” Aguirre said.“I was surprised by this reaction. I was just doing what is normal to me, but it's nice so many people saw it as something big."

Lily Gamble, an AC graduate and longtime AC graduation contributor, took the AC graduation picture of Aguirre.

“At every graduation, I try to capture authentic moments that will leave a lasting impression on people when they see the photos,” Gamble said.“When I saw him, I immediately knew I had to photograph him because of what his attendance stood for to so many others.”

Last academic year, Aguirre earned the award for outstanding major in his field.

"He is the embodiment of the knowledge-hungry, perfect student,” said Joseph Kautchick, AC's HVAC Program instructor.“He was always the first one to class and often the last one to leave. If he didn't know it, he would stick it out until he did. Not to mention he was not doing it for himself, he was here learning these things to be helpful to his church.”

Aguirre volunteers as a greeter, parking host, and security officer for his church.

“Church is a big part of my life,” Aguirre said.

Kautchick added that he had a lot of good students, but Rafael was the most dedicated as well as the most inspiring to be around.

