Amarillo College Graduate Rafael Aguirre's Story Reaches Millions
AMARILLO, Texas, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A photo of Rafael Aguirre , an 83-year-old lifelong learner, at Amarillo College's graduation May 9 has captured the hearts of more than 7 million people across multiple social and news media platforms.
“It's evident that his story is a powerful reminder that it's never too late to learn, grow, and positively impact others,” said Dr. Jamelle J. Conner, president of Amarillo College.“At AC, students can quickly earn meaningful certificates and degrees that lead to rewarding careers and help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in our region and beyond. We are so proud of Rafael and all of our graduates who walked across the stage!”
Aguirre first earned an associate degree in applied science and mechanical engineering technology from AC in 1995. This last year he studied heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) while at AC and earned multiple certificates including HVAC assistant and technician.
“If I can learn something every day, that's good,” Aguirre said.“I was surprised by this reaction. I was just doing what is normal to me, but it's nice so many people saw it as something big."
Lily Gamble, an AC graduate and longtime AC graduation contributor, took the AC graduation picture of Aguirre.
“At every graduation, I try to capture authentic moments that will leave a lasting impression on people when they see the photos,” Gamble said.“When I saw him, I immediately knew I had to photograph him because of what his attendance stood for to so many others.”
Last academic year, Aguirre earned the award for outstanding major in his field.
"He is the embodiment of the knowledge-hungry, perfect student,” said Joseph Kautchick, AC's HVAC Program instructor.“He was always the first one to class and often the last one to leave. If he didn't know it, he would stick it out until he did. Not to mention he was not doing it for himself, he was here learning these things to be helpful to his church.”
Aguirre volunteers as a greeter, parking host, and security officer for his church.
“Church is a big part of my life,” Aguirre said.
Kautchick added that he had a lot of good students, but Rafael was the most dedicated as well as the most inspiring to be around.
Contact:
Kim Bruce
Amarillo College
...
806-236-9012
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment